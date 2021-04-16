Iran Says Production Of 60% Enriched Uranium Underway Days After Nuclear Facility Attack

Iranian scientists have already started enriching the uranium to the highest levels of 60 percent purity, a senior Iranian official told State TV, Thursday. “The enrichment of uranium to 60 percent is underway at the Martyr Ahmadi Roshan nuclear facility in Natanz,” Ali Akbar Salehi of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran said, nearly 5 days after the ‘sabotage’ at the Islamic’s main nuclear site. Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf took to his official Twitter handle to announce: "I am proud to announce that at 00:40 last night, and on the night of the pilgrimage of Sayyid al-Shuhada, young and pious Iranian scientists were able to obtain a product of 60 percent enriched uranium.” He continued, "Congratulations to the brave people of Islamic Iran on this success.” Iran’s state television aired Qalibaf’s statement, as he warned, “the will of the Iranian nation is a miracle-maker and it will defuse any conspiracy.”

In the aftermath of the electrical grid compromise at the Natanz atomic site, which it called an act of ‘nuclear terorrism,’ Iran swore to install another 1,000 centrifuges with 50 percent more capacity to the enrichment machines, in addition to replacing the damaged ones. Blaming Israel’s spy agency Mossad for an attack on its underground facility in Isfahan Province, Iran’s Salehi of the Atomic Energy Organization said that the centrifuges are now producing uranium at 9 grams an hour, but that would drop to 5 grams an hour in the days ahead. “Now, any enrichment (level) is possible if we decide it,” Salehi said in a state televised address.

Iran’s nuclear enrichment is just a few percentages short of weapons-grade levels of approximately 90 percent that could manufacture nuclear bombs. Under The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also knows as the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the Islamic republic has limitations to enrich uranium only up to 3.67 percent purity levels. The nuclear stockpile, furthermore, shall not exceed more than 300 kg.

Before the Natant incident, Iran’s uranium enrichment was at 20 percent fissure purity. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki had warned that the US takes seriously Iran’s “provocative announcement,“ adding that it “calls into question Iran’s seriousness with regard to the nuclear talks and underscores the imperative of returning to mutual compliance with JCPOA negotiations.” Iran’s nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi, meanwhile, told Iranian state television said, “Iran believes this round of negotiation is the time for the US to present a list and I hope that I can go back to Tehran with the list of sanctions which should be lifted. Otherwise, it would be a waste of time.”