Iran on Monday insisted that Afghanistan requires an inclusive government to ensure peace and stability in the region. Addressing a press briefing on Monday, the spokesman for Iran's Foreign Affairs Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh has said that the minority government would not be able to maintain "maximum cooperation" in the long term, reported Tasnim News agency. Khatibzadeh further stated that it is "too early" to speak about recognising the future Afghanistan government or attending its inauguration ceremony.

'Too early' to speak about recognising the future Afghanistan government

Khatibzadeh said that they need to observe the formation of the future government of Afghanistan and then make a decision on other issues. Furthermore, he mentioned that Iran has been in contact with all parties in Afghanistan to help in initiating "intra-Afghan negotiations". Khatibzadeh insisted that the Iranian Foreign Ministry has set up a high-profile headquarters with a special envoy focusing on Afghanistan. He emphasised that Afghan citizens should not be deprived of the consular access offered by Iran.

It is worth mentioning that the situation in Afghanistan has been dominating the international agenda, with the international community trying to find ways to ensure stability and security in the war-ravaged nation. Even though the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced a 33-member all-male Cabinet on Tuesday, September 7, according to ANI. Taliban announced the government of the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan', naming Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, the head of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura' as its interim Prime Minister. He has Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar as his deputy.

