Iran Says US Lifting Sanctions On Tehran's Nuke Programme Is ‘good But Not Enough’

After the US reinstated limited sanctions relief for Iran's civilian nuclear programme, on Saturday, Iran praised the relief of US sanctions aimed at pursuing Tehran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, but the Iran Foreign Ministry stated that it is still insufficient. As per the reports of AP News, the Biden administration reinstated limited sanctions on Friday, as foreign powers and the Islamic Republic continue to negotiate to salvage the stalled agreement.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday stated that lifting certain sanctions in a true and objective manner might be understood as the goodwill that Americans talk about. He further said that the move is not enough. Amir-Abdollahian also noted that one of the key challenges in the discussions is securing assurances that the US will not pull out of the 2015 agreement again, according to Times of Israel. He said that in the political, legal, and economic spheres, they seek and demand guarantees, noting that agreements have been achieved in some areas.

Biden administration extends some sanctions relief

As talks to salvage the stalled 2015 nuclear deal enter a critical phase, the Biden administration extended some sanctions relief to Iran's atomic programme on Friday. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved multiple sanctions waivers relating to Iran's civilian nuclear programmes as US negotiators move back to Vienna for what might be a make-or-break session, according to Times of Israel. The move overturns Trump's decision to revoke them.

To return to compliance, Iran has requested that all sanctions relief provided under the accord be restored. Foreign governments and enterprises from Russia, China, and Europe that had been collaborating with non-military components of Iran's nuclear programme under the provisions of the 2015 deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are no longer facing sanctions.

Demand some concessions from Iran: Critics

Meanwhile, critics of the nuclear agreement who encouraged Trump to pull out the agreement are stating that if the Biden administration wants to return to the 2015 deal, it should at the very least demand some concessions from Iran before handing it sanctions relief upfront, according to the Times of Israel. A senior State Department official familiar with the situation stated that the move is in the essential national interest as well as the interest of the region and the world.

(Inputs from AP News)

