Iran Says Window For Nuclear Talks Still Open, Slams US' 'interventionist Behaviour'

Iran on Wednesday claimed that it is still open to negotiations for reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, but that it will alter the course if the West doesn't change its behaviour. Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to Oman, the Gulf state that mediated in the signing of the original 2015 pact, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian derided the unilateral terms of the deal, according to the footage published by Iranian state media.

"If the Westerners want to continue their hypocritical and interventionist behaviour, we will move in the direction of another plan," he asserted, adding that Tehran was still open for comprehensive dialogue. Amir-Abdollahian's meeting in Muscat with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tareq came as talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal had stalled. Iran and the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia, and China, and the top negotiators for the EU resumed the 2015 nuclear deal talks with the Iranian delegation in August 2022 in Vienna which suffered a deadlock.

In 2018, former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal with Tehran citing the breach of the regime's compliance with its terms. He reinstated the crippling trade and economic sanctions, stressing that Iran must fulfil its obligations. Biden has since pledged to resurrect the stale deal. While the negotiations for reinstating the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) kick-started in Vienna, they have been at a standstill.

"The window for reaching an agreement on the part of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not always be open," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was heard saying in the footage of the Iranian state media.

'Iran nuclear deal is dead': Biden

US President Joe Biden, in a visual that was widely circulated on social media, claimed that Iran nuclear deal "is dead." The agreement was reached in exchange for providing the Iranian regime relief from Trump-era sanctions under conditions that the Islamic Republic limits its ambitious nuclear programme.

Although Biden was heard admitting in the footage that the deal was, in fact, dead. In the visuals, Biden was addressing a crowd behind the metal barrier at a campaign rally held in early November. Among the crowd were some people with Iranian bands on their foreheads.

“President Biden, are you going to announce that the JCPOA is dead? Can you announce it?” a woman in the crowd was heard asking Biden. The latter shook his hand with her and noted, "It's dead but we will not announce it. It's a long story. We’re going to make sure —" he is then cut off by another person. The woman quickly responds, "We don't want an agreement with the mullahs...They don't represent us. They are not our government." "I know they don't represent you. But they're going to have a nuke," US President Biden said in response, referencing to the Iranian regime. "They’ll have a nuclear weapon they’ll represent."