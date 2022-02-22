Iran Sends Back ‘US-made’ Donated COVID Vaccines To Poland

Around 820,000 doses of Coronavirus vaccines which were supplied by Poland to Iran were returned back due to the reason that they were made in the United States. As per the reports of the state TV, Mohammad Hashemi, who is an official in the country's Health Ministry stated that Poland contributed roughly a million doses of the British-Swedish AstraZeneca vaccine to Iran. He further stated that when the vaccines arrived in Iran, they discovered that 820,000 doses imported from Poland were from the United States and it was determined that the vaccines will be returned following an agreement with the Polish envoy to Iran.

In 2020, Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters, ruled out the prospect of American or British vaccines entering the country, describing them as forbidden. As per the reports of AP News, Iran only imports vaccines from Western countries that aren't made in the United States or the United Kingdom.

62 million Iranians received first dose of vaccine

Iran Health Ministry stated that around 62 million Iranians out of 85 million have received the first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccination, with approx 55 million receiving the second dose. In addition, a total of 22 million people have received the booster shot, according to Azertac.

Iran is dealing with its sixth wave of Coronavirus infections, with officials claiming that the aggressive Omicron variant has taken hold in the country. Government figures suggest that Iran had the largest national death toll in the Middle East, with more than 135,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to AP News. Iran has relied on Sinopharm, a state-backed Chinese vaccine, but residents can choose from a variety of alternative vaccines, including Oxford-AstraZeneca, Russia's Sputnik V, Indian business Bharat's Covaxin, and the country's own COVIran Barekat.

4,053 patients with COVID-19 are in serious condition

Iran's Health Ministry announced on Sunday that 242 more Iranians died from COVID-19 on that day, bringing the total dead to 135,040, according to IRNA. The Health Ministry also stated that 6,489,920 people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 6,942,452 people affected. Around 4,053 patients with COVID-19 are in serious condition and are being treated in intensive care units.

