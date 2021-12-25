Iran Slams UK's Denouncement Of Its Ballistic Missile Test; Denies Violating UN Resolution

After the UK accused Iran of violating the 2015 nuclear deal, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has issued a statement saying that their latest ballistic missile test does not violate the 2015 nuclear deal and that the United Kingdom's accusations to the contrary indicate an attempt to meddle in the Islamic Republic's internal affairs.

Earlier in the day, Islamic Republic News Agency reported that 16 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles were fired during an exercise in the country's south.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, who is the spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, denounced the UK's accusation via the Ministry's Telegram channel and stated that Iran acts in accordance with international laws and regulations, as well as its own defence needs.

He further said that such statements and stance are not only regarded as meddling in Iran's internal affairs but also continue London's double standard policy. The official strongly denied that Tehran had violated UN Security Council Resolution 2231 on Iran's nuclear programme.

UK Foreign Office's statement

On December 24, the UK Foreign Office issued a statement on its official website, denouncing Iran's missile test. It stated that the missile test is a clear violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which requires Iran to refrain from any activity related to ballistic missiles meant to carry nuclear weapons, which include launches utilising ballistic missile technology.

The Foreign Office further stated that these acts pose a threat to regional and international security, and they urged Iran to halt them immediately.

Iran's Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, on the other hand, announced that Ballistic Missile Test is in response to Israel's recent threats to Iran. Israel has long regarded Iran's nuclear programme as a threat, and it desires a tougher stance from the US and the international community, according to AP News.

Iran claims that its nuclear programme is benign. However, the country has also indicated that if Isreal tried to attack Iran, they will meet with a crushing retaliation.

Iran has intensified its nuclear development

Iran has intensified its nuclear development as talks to re-establish its nuclear deal continue, according to AP News. In 2018, US President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the Iranian nuclear deal and re-imposed harsh sanctions on Iran. Since then, Tehran has begun enriching uranium to 60% purity, a small technological step away from the 90% required for an atomic bomb.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP, Twitter/@SKhatibzadeh