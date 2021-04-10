Iran Starts Advanced Centrifuges Amid Biden's Attempt To Revive Nuclear Deal

Iran, on April 10, started up advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges in a breach of its undertaking under the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). In a ceremony that was broadcasted on the Iranian state TV, the country’s President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated the cascades of 164 IR-6 centrifuges and 30 IR-5 devices at Natanz Uranium Enrichment Plant. Earlier this week, both Tehran and Washington started indirect talks to revive the JCPOA deal, from which the US had pulled out in 2018.

While the Biden administration has said that it was ready to “partially” lift sanctions, Tehran is adamant about getting all the embargoes lifted before it comes into full compliance with the obligations of the pact. Meanwhile, the state TV aired no images of the cascades. However, it broadcasted a link with engineers at the plant who said they had introduced uranium hexafluoride gas to the cascades. While centrifuges are ubiquitous, the new IR-5 and IR-6 advanced centrifuges allow uranium to be enriched more quickly and in greater amounts than Iran's first-generation devices, which are the only ones that the 2015 deal allows it to use.

US demonstrated 'seriousness'

Recently, a senior official from the US States Department asserted that although the Washinton has demonstrated “seriousness” on returning to the JCPOA, they were still waiting for Iran to “reciprocate” their efforts. Additionally, Washington was also sceptical about Tehran having the “willingness” to “take the pragmatic approach” to fulfil its obligations towards the deal. "The United States team put forward a very serious idea and demonstrated a seriousness of purpose on coming back into compliance if Iran comes back into compliance," a US official told reporters as talks broke for the weekend. But the official said the United States was waiting for its efforts to be "reciprocated" by Iran.

In 2015, the P5+1 nations signed the JCPOA deal with Iran which allowed Tehran to scale back its nuclear or uranium enrichment program in exchange for promises of economic relief. However, Donald Trump withdrew the US from the pact in 2018. Earlier this year, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken clearly asserted that the country would only rejoin the deal after Tehran meets its commitment.

Image Credits: AP/Representative Image