Iran Takes Tough Stance As Nuclear Talks Resume, Earlier Rounds Be Renegotiated

After only one day of resuming talks in Vienna over its nuclear deal, Iran took a hard line on Tuesday, implying that everything discussed in earlier rounds of diplomacy may be renegotiated. Ali Bagheri, Iran's senior nuclear negotiator, said all that has been discussed so far is just a draft in an interview with Iranian state television.

Under then-President Donald Trump's maximum pressure campaign against Iran in 2018, the US pulled out of the agreement. However, current President Joe Biden has stated that the United States is open to re-negotiate the agreement, despite the fact that the talks are continuing without US officials present, as they were in prior rounds of talks following Washington's resignation, according to AP News.

Nothing is agreed upon until everything is agreed upon.

Bagheri said that nothing is agreed upon until everything is agreed upon. All of the conversations from the six rounds have been summarised and are up for negotiation. Bagheri was seen on state television in Vienna declaring that Iran sought a commitment from America not to impose new sanctions or re-impose penalties that had previously been withdrawn.

Mohammed Eslami, the country's civilian nuclear leader, reaffirmed the demand. He stated that the talks in Vienna are about the US returning to the deal and lifting all sanctions. He didn't provide any other information. Since the 1979 seizure of the US Embassy in Tehran, the US has levied a wave of sanctions against Iran. Some of them dealt directly with Iran's nuclear programme, while others went after Tehran for allegedly destabilising acts in the Middle East.

UN nuclear inspectors are still unable to fully supervise Iran's nuclear programme

To make matters worse, UN nuclear inspectors are still unable to fully supervise Iran's nuclear programme due to Tehran's restriction of their access. Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, failed to make any progress on that subject during his visit to Iran last week. Following the election of President Ebrahim Raisi, talks in Vienna to reimpose restrictions on Iran's nuclear programme restarted Monday after a five-month pause. Raisi ran a campaign to repeal sanctions. The reopening of negotiations was very successful, according to Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's main envoy to the talks.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP