Iran: Thousands Protest In Tehran On Anniversary Of 1979 Takeover Of US Embassy

On the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US Embassy in Tehran, thousands of Iranians marched through the streets, yelling "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" and burning American and Israeli flags. The embassy takeover resulted in a 444-day hostage crisis and a breach in diplomatic relations that is still ongoing today. AP reported, in a lengthy speech to the crowds, General Hossein Salami, chief of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, denounced what he called American aggression in the region over the past decades, declaring that the children of the nation will stand bravely against any power that wants to harm their interests.

Every year, angry crowds gather at the government-organised commemoration, which has long served as a forum for expressing anti-Western views. Authorities postponed the event last year due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, but AP reported citing state TV, that around 800 localities were involved in Tehran protests on Thursday. Long-simmering tensions between the US and Iran have resurfaced in recent months due to Iran's election of ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi, who has installed hardliners in every branch of government and halted Tehran's talks with international powers to resurrect the now-defunct 2015 nuclear deal.

EU, Iran agree to resume Vienna talks

At the same time, Iran has escalated its nuclear programme, enriching small amounts of uranium closer to weapons-grade levels than ever before and obstructing foreign inspections of its nuclear installations. After months of postponement, the European Union, Iran, and the United States announced on Wednesday, November 3, that indirect discussions about resurrecting the deal would start on November 29 in Vienna. According to AP, Raisi emphasised on state television on Thursday, November 4, that Iran wants result-oriented nuclear talks and will fight against unreasonable demands that could harm the nation's interests.

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States from the landmark agreement and imposed crippling sanctions, igniting a shadow war between Iran and the West that has targeted commercial shipping and roiled vital Mideast waterways. The seas have seen several hijackings and explosions, including a fatal drone attack earlier this year that the US blamed on Iran.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP