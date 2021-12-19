Iran To Conduct Security Checks On IAEA Cameras Installed At Its Karaj Nuclear Facility

The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) has announced that it will conduct security checks on the recently installed cameras at its Karaj nuclear facility. The cameras have been installed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) as a part of the 2015 nuclear deal. According to Jerusalem Post, the security checks were scheduled after AEOI was blamed for complacency and ignorance.

The previous cameras were taken for inspection following a sabotage attack on the nuclear facility which Iran blames on Israel. Notably, Tehran alleged that the IAEA cameras played a part in the July attack. Pertaining to the same, the UN nuclear watchdog assured Iranian officials that “it will also make available a sample camera and related technical information to Iran for analysis by its relevant security and judiciary officials, in the presence of the agency inspectors, on 19 December”.

Mossad accused of sabotage attack

In June, a drone attacked the Iran Centrifuge Technology Company, or TESA, in the city of Karaj, northwest of the capital, Tehran. While the Jewish regime blatantly denied any involvement in the attack, Tehran accused Israeli Secret Service, Mossad, of conducting the attack. At a later press conference, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi hinted at a possible Israeli involvement in the annihilation. It should be mentioned here that earlier this year, the UN Nuclear Agency, IAEA, said that Mossad had obliterated some of their equipment at the Iranian Nuclear Facility. In November, IAEA director General Grossi had “categorically” dismissed the idea that the agency’s camera played any kind of role in aiding a “third party” in conducting the attacks.

Notably, the development comes days after the seventh round of talks on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) concluded. In 2015, P5+1 nations inked the JCPOA allowing Iran relief from an arms embargo on the condition that Tehran scale down its uranium enrichment programme. However, in 2018, then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the deal. Joe Biden after assuming office as US President had vowed to revive the deal but clarified that it would happen only after Tehran comes into full compliance with the JCPOA's terms.

(Image: Zionwarrior6/Twitter AP)