Iran Trying To Rattle Britney Spears After Her Post On Women Fighting For Freedom?

Singer Britney Spears recently faced the heat after she was trolled by Iran’s state news agency for her support of anti-Hijab protestors in Iran. The protests erupted following the tragic death of a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman named Mahsa Amini.

At a time when people from across the globe are expressing their shock at the morality police's brutal treatment, the American singer and songwriter too extended her support on Twitter while posting how she and her husband Sam Asghari stand in solidarity with the people of Iran amid such turmoil. "Me & my husband stand with the people of Iran fighting for freedom," the Toxic singer wrote.

Following Spears’ message which was retweeted several times, the Islamic Republic News Agency noted that the singer was involuntarily placed under a years-long conservatorship due to her 'mental health problems'.

“American singer @BritneySpears was placed under her father’s conservatorship in 2008 due to her mental health problems,” the IRNA tweet read. “That gave Britney’s father control over her finances and even her personal life aspects such as pregnancy, remarriage, and visits to her teenage sons.”

For those unversed, model Ashari was born in Tehran and came to the US as a teenager. On his Instagram profile, he regularly publishes posts on the current situation in Iran. In one video, he criticized Iran's "terror regime."

Apart from Spears' the Iranian news agency had previously employed the same strategy in reaction to a post by Colombian pop star Shakira. The singer had written on Twitter and Instagram that her heart was "with the family of Mahsa Amini and with the women and schoolgirls of Iran and with all those fighting for freedom of expression."

Other than the two singers mentioned above, a plethora of other Hollywood stars too stood out in support of the women protesting in Iran. Model Bella Hadid, singer Justin Bieber and actresses Olivia Colman and Angelina Jolie have also raised their voices.

