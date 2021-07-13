Iran Unveils Dating App 'Hamdam' To Boost Marriage, Users Have To Take 'psychology Test'

In a bid to facilitate “lasting and informed marriage” for its youth, Iran has unveiled a state-sponsored Islamic dating app, reported the country’s state television. The app called ‘Hamdam’ which is Farsi for “companion” would allow its users to “search for and choose their spouse”, reported the broadcaster on July 12. Iran’s cyberspace police chief, Colonel Ali Mohammad Rajabi said as per The Guardian, that ‘Hamdam’ is the only state-sanctioned platform of its kind in the country and is reportedly developed by the Tebyan Cultural Insitute.

While Tebyan Cultural Insitute is reportedly a part of Iran’s Islamic Propaganda Organization, the dating app’s website claims that it uses “artificial intelligence” to find matches “only for bachelors seeking permanent marriage and a single spouse”.

During the app’s unveiling, Tebyan head Komeil Khojasteh noted how family families are threatened with the eternal forces. As per the report, he said, “Family is the devil’s target, and [Iran’s enemies] seek to impose their own ideas” on it, he said while also adding that the app will lead to “healthy” families.

Users have to undergo ‘psychology test’

For the users attempting to use a first-ever state-sanctioned Islamic dating app, they would have to undergo a ‘psychology test,’ as per hamdam’s official website before the individual can browse through the platform. As and when the match is made on Hamdam, the app “introduces the families together with the presence of service consultants” who will further “accompany” the couple for four years after marriage.

The website also said that the registration is free as Hamdam has “an independent revenue model” without detailing it any further. The app came in the backdrop of several Iranian authorities including supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning repeatedly about the surge in marriages in the country and declining birth rates.

While Hamdam being launched was reported by state broadcaster this week, in March, Iran’s parliament with a majority of conservatives passed a bill called “population growth and supporting families.” The bill mandates the government to offer a lot of financial intensives for marriage and to encourage people to have over two children along with limiting access to abortion in the country.

IMAGE: Unsplash/Representative

