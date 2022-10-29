Iran Witnesses Massive Protests As UN Raises Concerns Over Human Rights Violations

Hours after the United Nations raised their concern on the ill-treatment of detained protesters in Iran, a massive protest has again engulfed multiple locations of the country. The latest development came after the UN Human Rights (UNHRC) office raised questions about Iranian authorities as they reportedly denied giving bodies of those killed in the violent protest that erupted in September this year. While addressing a press conference, Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, claimed that the UN agency has credible inputs about how Iranian authorities have been attempting human rights violations against its own citizens. She said that the injured protestors were transferred to detention centres instead of hospitals.

This revelation resulted in thousands of students from the Sharif University of Technology, Iran’s elite technical school, gathering and echoing their concern over the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman and more than 200 protestors. In fact, the college has become the hotspot for protests ever since the brutality of Morality Police emerged last month. “We’ve become politically active because there is nothing to lose,” an electrical engineering major and activist in Sharif University’s student association told the news agency Associated Press on condition of anonymity. Like others who insisted their identities be shielded, he feared reprisals. “The way things are now in Iran, you have to emigrate and leave your family and friends or stay and fight for your rights.”

“Students have come to the realization they will not achieve their rights in this framework,” said Mohammad Ali Kadivar, an Iran scholar at Boston College. “They are demanding the end of the Islamic Republic.”

According to the reports, protests have flared nearly every day for the past month at Sharif University — and escalated after security forces cracked down violently on October 2, resulting in an hourslong standoff between students and police that prompted an international outcry and shocked the country. “Whether it’s true or not, people have this feeling that it’s safer to protest on campus,” said Moeen, a Sharif University alum who has observed the protests and spoke on condition that only his first name be used. “It’s easier than orchestrating something at a random square in Tehran. There are student syndicates. There’s leadership.”

Anti-hijab protests in Iran

The protests initially erupted in the hometown of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in the custody of 'morality police' for reportedly not wearing a hijab properly. However, demonstrations now spread to at least 16 of its 31 provinces with Iranians demanding a broader change of restrictive rules imposed on women. Females across the Islamic Republic Several have protested by removing hijab and chopping off their hair.

According to semi-official news agency Fars News, Greater Tehran Police Commander Hossein Rahimi, during a press conference, termed the incident "unfortunate" and said he wished the country would never witness such incidents again. "The incident was unfortunate for us and we wish to never witness such incidents," said Rahimi. Reacting to the allegations of physical torture, Tehran Police Commander said the accusations of harming the woman in custody were false and added the moral police had made all arrangements to save her life.

Image: AP