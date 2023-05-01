Iranian Evacuees Hail Saudi Arabia For Evacuations From Conflict Ridden Sudan

Iranian evacuees on Sunday hailed Saudi Arabia's evacuation efforts from Sudan and thanked the Middle Eastern country for evacuating the citizens onboard the Saudi-flagged vessel to the naval base at the port of Jeddah via the Red Sea. Saudi Arabia rescued the Iranians and citizens of other nationalities on the vessel named “Amana". Saudi soldiers, wearing balaclavas verified the nationality of those rescued during the operation by checking their passports as the country brought back to safety citizens of other nationalities.

In continuation of the evacuation efforts made by the Kingdom under the directives of the Kingdoms Leadership, several evacuees arrived from the Republic of #Sudan to the city of Jeddah today by a Kingdoms ship, which included 20 Saudi citizens and approximately 1866 individuals. pic.twitter.com/9KTbDPknKT April 29, 2023

'We are thankful': Iranian Evacuees

Sudan entered the third week of fighting despite the ceasefire as the two rival paramilitary forces continued to clash to seize political power. Iran’s charge d’ affaires in Saudi Arabia, Hassan Zarnegar Abarghouei, thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its efforts in evacuating Iranians from Sudan in an interview with Arab News. An Iranian aircraft landed at the King Abdullah Air Base with approximately 65 evacuees that were pulled out of Sudan by Saudi Arabia. The evacuees landed at the military base by Saudi Maj. Gen pilot Ahmed Al-Debais, commander of the Western Region and Maj. Gen. Abdullah Al-Zahrani, commander of the air base.

“We are thankful for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, minister of foreign affairs and the army of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for cooperating to transfer the Iranian people from Port Sudan to Jeddah,” Hassan Zarnegar Abarghouei said.

An Iranian evacuee, identified as Asadullah, acknowledged Saudi Arabia's evacuation efforts and hailed the reception of the evacuees. “The situation was very difficult (in Sudan); complete lack of security, no transportation as well as many other issues, like lack of water and electricity supply,” he told the outlet. Another evacuee named Lida Saeedi also praised the Saudi evacuations, saying: “Thank you for everything you did for us, we were so afraid of what was happening in Sudan, it’s very dangerous." The woman escaped Sudan during the military clashes, continued, “They said Saudi Arabia has sent a ship for us and we were so happy because we didn’t know how were we going to get out." Pilot Al-Debais in his statement to the Arab-based outlet noted that the Saudi authorities' efforts were in line with King Salman's instructions to help with the evacuation of the nationals from the friendly and brotherly countries from conflict-ridden Sudan.

Hundreds of evacuees of foreign nationalities have fled the deadly fighting in Sudan that erupted between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) more than two weeks ago. Overseas nationals have been making dangerous and treacherous journeys on the 830-kilometre route from the capital Khartoum to the eastern port on the Navy ship, the evacuation hub. As the situation deteriorated and turned dangerous with fighting escalating, foreign nationals escaped out of Khartoum. Fresh violations of the ceasefire have occurred as the truce that was breached by the two militaries expired Sunday.