Iranian Footballer, Belgian Aid Worker Sentenced For Fighting For Women's Rights

The Iranian regime has sentenced to death a 26-year-old former football player for Iran’s national youth team, Amir Nasr-Azadani, for participating in the revolt and protests against the hardline cleric regime and its repressive dress code law against the women of Iran. A court ordered that Nasr-Azadani be hanged to death by the Iranian regime. He is known to have played in Iran’s premier league for teams like Rah-Ahan Tehran FC, Tractor SC, and Gol-e Rayhan. Iranian footballer is also accused of killing of Colonel Esmaeil Cheraghi and two Basij members on November 17 during what Iran describes as the "rioting." Basij is a wing of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Iranian security forces arbitrarily detained Nasr-Azadani for allegedly committing ‘moharabeh,’ a Persian term that translates to ‘waging war against God.' signifying defiance to the rules. Although, he was sentenced for his role in the demonstrations where Cheraghi and the two Basij members were killed. The former player also appeared on state television on November 20 and read out his confession but reports suggest that Nasr-Azadani was not present in the area and was under pressure. Critics say that he is being silenced by the Iranian regime for speaking in favour of the women's rights and freedom.

Iran also sentenced a 41-year old Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele to 28 years in prison for what it labelled the "fabricated series of crimes." A release issued by Belgium's Justice Minister noted that the charges against the humanitarian worker were fabricated and that the Belgian government was in the process of securing Vandecasteele's release. Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborne termed the Belgian worker's arrest as Iranian retribution for the jailing of an Iranian diplomat last year. The family of the arrested Belgian called the act "a disgrace and a tragedy."

Iran admits 'several protesters handed death sentence'

Iran's Chief Justice, in a statement, admitted earlier that several protesters have been handed the death sentence and will be executed soon for protesting against the Iranian regime following the death of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini. Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei was quoted as saying by Iran International that the so-called “rioters” will be promptly dealt with by the judiciary and security organizations for their alleged role in the unrest.

Protesters who have been condemned to death would soon be executed by the Iranian government, he went on to add. The number of prisoners who will be formally sentenced at this time is unclear, it is also not certain whether they will get to appeal the court's decision.

United Nations had earlier condemned Iran’s use of the death penalty for protesters. Rights Group Amnesty International in a report claimed that as many as 28 inmates currently face execution for participation in the demonstrations against the Iranian regime, and this includes three minors. More than 500 protesters have been executed by the Iranian regime since the start of 2022, according to Iran Human Rights (IHR), a Norway-based anti-death penalty group that has a network of human rights defenders inside and outside Iran.