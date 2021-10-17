Iranian Naval Forces Foils Pirate Attack On Country's Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Aden: Report

The Iranian naval forces successfully prevented a pirate attack on one of the country's oil tankers in the Gulf of Aden, reported Tasnim News Agency. Iranian Navy chief, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani stated that the pirates, who were aboard five speedboats, attacked the Iranian oil vessel early on Saturday in an attempt to hijack it, but were forced to flee after a strong exchange of fire with the Navy's 78th fleet of warships. "The Islamic Republic of Iran's 78th navy squadron, which includes the Alborz destroyer, was attacked by five pirate boats while escorting two Iranian tankers," he was quoted as saying by Press TV. Admiral Irani also described the incident as "maritime terrorism." He went on to say that the two tankers safely went through the Gulf of Aden thanks to prompt action by the army marines, and now Iran's ships and those of other nations are going through this area in complete safety.

In recent years, Iran's navy has expanded the scope of its escort operations in order to safeguard its ships against Somali pirate attacks. The Makran and Sahand, two Iranian army ships, set off in June this year on a journey that lasted more than four months. They sailed into the Atlantic Ocean for the first time, prompting speculation in the United States that they were on their way to Venezuela, reported Al Jazeera. They ultimately arrived in Saint Petersburg in Russia, for a joint naval drill. Last month, the two Iranian-built warships returned to the Strait of Hormuz and completed their journey in Iranian waters in Bandar Abbas, according to the outlet.

Iranian Navy patrolling the Gulf of Aden since 2008

It should be noted here that in the month of August, Iran's Alborz destroyer was deployed to international waters to secure naval routes and keep Iranian cargo ships safe. Since November 2008, the Iranian Navy has been patrolling the Gulf of Aden in support of international efforts to combat piracy, protecting cargo containers and oil tankers owned or leased by Iran or other countries, reported Tasnim News Agency. Earlier this month, the Iranian Navy Commander had said that country will give retaliate strongly to any mischievous act and the Navy maintains security at maritime borders. Admiral Irani stated that Iranian Armed Forces are united in their fight against the enemies and the Naval forces have been steadfast and they will continue to proudly fly the Iranian flag in foreign waters, reported Tehran Times.

Image: Twitter/ @ Iran Military