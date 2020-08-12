Iran's President, Foreign Minister Lash Out At United States Over Arms Embargo

On August 12, Iran’s President and Foreign Minister lashed out at a revised proposal by the United States that would extend a United Nations arms embargo on Iran indefinitely. The arms embargo is Trump administration’s maximum pressure policy against Iran.

The United States on August 11 circulated the revised draft at the United Nations, seeking to gain more support in the 15-member Security Council where veto-wielding Russia and China have voiced strong opposition. The revised draft, which eliminated some provisions from the earlier version that diplomats said went beyond the extension of the arms embargo, may be put to a vote as early as August 14.

Russia and China are sharply critical of the United States' effort to indefinitely extend the arms embargo, the two will likely use their veto powers even if the draft got the minimum nine “yes” votes in the council, which appears unlikely. The United States push to make the arms embargo permanent follows President Donald Trump’s 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal between major world powers and Tehran, aimed at preventing Iran from developing nuclear weapons. Tehran has repeatedly insisted it does not seek to produce a nuclear bomb.

Rouhani lambasted the revised draft, saying its “initiators will be responsible for the consequences” if the Security Council adopts the new resolution. He did not elaborate on what steps Iran could take. The foreign minister of Iran Mohammad Javed Zarif said the U.S. draft was a “very illegal resolution, and in fact, it uses the Security Council mechanisms to destroy the Security Council. “

The United Nations banned Iran from buying major foreign weapon systems in 2010 amid tensions over its nuclear program. That blocked Iran from replacing its aging military equipment, much of which had been purchased by the shah before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. An earlier embargo targeted Iranian arms exports.

Arab countries back extension

Just two months earlier, when arms embargo on Iran would come to an end, a new development took place. According to media reports, six Arab countries backed the United Nations' arms ban on Iran. The Gulf Cooperation Council said it in a letter to the United Nations Security Council backing an extension of an arms embargo that kept Iran from purchasing foreign-made weapons like fighter jets, tanks, and warships. The Gulf Cooperation Council comprises Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The Gulf Cooperation Council accused Iran of not stopping or desisting from armed interventions in neighboring countries.

