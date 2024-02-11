Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 18:28 IST

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi calls for Israel’s expulsion from UN

Iranian President Raisi was addressing the annual gathering for the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Digital Desk
Iran Israel Raisi Netanyahu
Israel's President Benjamin Netanyahu and Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi. | Image:AP
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday called on the governments of the countries worldwide “to isolate Israel” demanding that Tel Aviv must be removed from the UN due to its continued offensive in Gaza. “An important step that must be taken is Israel’s expulsion from UN world body,” Raisi said in a televised speech on Sunday.

Iranian President was addressing the annual gathering for the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution when he laughed scathing attacks against its archival Israel. Iranian leader did not elaborate how dismissal of Israel from the UN would impact the war.

His remarks came as Israel announced that it is preparing for the ground offensive in the Rafah where hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinian have been crammed. In repose to Gaza war, Iran’s officials, including supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, called on the Arab nations to cut off economic ties with Israel. They also appealed for curbs on oil supplies.

US military has ‘no justification’ to be in the region

Earlier this week, Raisi questioned on the US military presence in the Middle East, saying that they have “no justification” to be in the region. Deriding the American troop deployment in the Middle East region, Raisi said that it ”disrupts security” and destabilises the West Asia region.

"The presence of US forces in our region has no justification," Raisi said at a ceremony ahead of the 45th anniversary of Iran's Islamic revolution scheduled for February 12.

Iranian President questioned the US presence "in Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan,” and other regions, asserting that it is “in no way creating security.” Raisi said that the presence “disrupts the security in the region."  Raisi made comments as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was on a tour to the Middle East for talks on a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. Reports of Israel preparing to launch offensive in Rafah emerged as Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the ceasefire proposal after meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. 

Netanyahu has rejected the truce not agreeing with Hamas’ demands made in the counterproposal that was studied by Israeli spy agency Mossad. The Palestinian militant group had laid out a series of demands in response to an Israel-backed ceasefire proposal brokered by Qatar and Egypt in Paris.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 18:28 IST

