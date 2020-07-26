Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Slams US Sanctions, Says 'won't Succumb To Pressure'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday, July 25 said that the sanctions placed by the United States and its allies cannot bring the country and its people to their ‘knees’. As per reports, the Iranian President was speaking during a coronavirus response meeting at the national headquarters.

Read: Ukraine Confirms 'illegal Interference' With Jet Downed By Iran After Black-box Analysis

Iran will 'overcome' sanctions

Iran has survived two years of harsh sanctions and spent the last six months battling the COVID-19 pandemic amid limited international help. As per reports, claimed at the meeting that the hardships have only gone on to prove the sheer resilience of the Iranian people.

The Iranian President was reported saying that even if foreign powers imposed ten more sanctions on Iran, the people would continue to persevere and will ultimately overcome them. Rouhani also stated that different groups of societies like the health sector, manufacturing sector, distribution, transport, and cultural sectors had all banded together in the time of need to help the country overcome difficulties.

Read: US Jet Came 'dangerously Close' To Passenger Plane, Claims Iranian Media

The Iranian President concluded by saying that despite the severe sanctions placed against it and the ongoing inflation, the country was currently free of all forms of major crisis and the government was trying its best to resolved the ones that still lingered.

Iran has reported about 288,839 positive cases of COVID-19 infection since the beginning of the pandemic and has been the worst-hit country in the Middle East. The country has reported a death toll of 15,484.

Iran files lawsuit

Iran has recently filed a lawsuit in the International Court of Justice against the United States over the effects of sanctions on the Middle Eastern country's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, Leila Joneidi, Iran's presidential aide for legal affairs said that imposing sanctions at a time when the world was suffering under the COVID-19 pandemic was ‘inhuman and against human rights’. Joneidi reportedly made the remarks during a visit to the Pasteur Institute in the capital Tehran.

Read: Iran State TV: Iran Plane 'harassed' Over Syria

Read: Iraq PM Says Won't Allow Any 'aggression To Iran' From Iraqi Territory