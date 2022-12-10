Iranian Protester's Kin Alleges Son Died After Brutal Torture By Security Agents

The family of a 22-year-old Iranian protester who died in Iranian security forces custody, on Friday claimed that their son's death happened in the detention center from the torture he was put through for hours by the officers following his arbitrary arrest.

Shadman Ahmadi was a part of the protest in the western Iranian city of Dehgolan against the Iranian hardline cleric regime. France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network quoted Shadman Ahmadi's family as saying that their son was dragged and taken by Iranian Security forces on December 8 and that he died due to "torture of forces at the station".

Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' Telegram channel mentioned the said boy, saying that a young "rebel" who "destroyed public property and created intimidation and disruption of public order" was arrested during the Dehgolan protests. IRGC-linked men discussed that the protester died due to "drug use". This claim could not be independently verified.

No evidence was given by the Iranian Security Forces to establish the cause of death of the 22-year-old boy. Several young boys and girls have been killed by Iranian Security forces and among the dead are a boy aged 11, according to the UN. Witnesses have reportedly revealed that some children were shot with live ammunition, while others died after being beaten and tortured in Iranian police custody.

Amini's family gets death threats

Family of the 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini who died in morality police's custody from the alleged torture also claimed that they had been getting death threats. The members of Amini's family, out of fear, refused to participate in the country-wide demonstrations against the hardline cleric regime for scrapping the stringent dress code rule for women.

Protesters have turned into a symbol against the decade-long Iranian repression after Amini was arrested by the Islamic Republic's morality police for improper hijab and tight trousers.

"Our family has been under immense pressure from the Islamic Republic's officials, so we don't talk to human rights organizations or channels outside of Iran and inform anyone from the outside world about her passing," her cousin Erfan Mortezai said during an interview taken at the border in Iraq's Kurdistan Region.

"The regime's officials have threatened us through Instagram with fake accounts, and told the family members in Iran that if they get involved in the protests, they might be killed," he said.

Amini's cousin said that he has been receiving many threats over the phone, [saying] that if "they see me in the city, they will kidnap me and kill me."

Amini's father, Amjad Amini, also blatantly accused the Iranian security forces of lying about her daughter's death. Amini was physically fit and did not have pre-existing cardiac issues, he noted, refuting Iranian official's claims that she dies from a heart attack. Mahsa went into a coma and died while she was under detention, sparking global outrage against Tehran's stringent dress code rules for women and the harassment by the morality police.

Her death sparked a revolution, one of the biggest threats to the clerical establishment that has ruled since the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Women and men alike flooded the streets burning their hijabs and demanding reforms to the repressive laws against women.

Protests first started in Amini's hometown of Saghez in Iran's Kurdistan region, which Iran says Western elements have been fuelling with an agenda to weaken the regime. Iranian officials have also claimed that Kurdish groups in northern Iraq have been supporting the demonstrations.