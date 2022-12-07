Iranian Protesters Sentenced To Death Could Be Executed Soon, 500 Handed Death In 2022

Iran's Chief Justice on Tuesday stated that several protesters have been handed the death sentence and will be executed soon for protesting against the Iranian regime following the death of a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.

Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Ejei was quoted as saying by Iran International that the so-called “rioters” will be promptly dealt with by the judiciary and security organisations for their alleged role in the unrest. Protesters who have been condemned to death would soon be executed by the Iranian government, he went on to add. The number of prisoners who will be formally sentenced at this time is unclear, it is also not certain whether they will get to appeal the court's decision.

More than 500 protesters executed by Iranian regime in 2022

United Nations had earlier condemned Iran’s use of the death penalty for protesters. Rights Group Amnesty International in a report claimed that as many as 28 inmates currently face execution for participation in the demonstrations against the Iranian regime, and this includes three minors. More than 500 protesters have been executed by the Iranian regime since the start of 2022, according to Iran Human Rights (IHR), a Norway-based anti-death penalty group that has a network of human rights defenders inside and outside Iran. These executions have been the highest toll in five years. Most of the 504 detainees were executed by hanging, the rights group stated.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) released a statement acknowledging the judiciary’s decision. The military praised the verdicts against “defendants accused of crimes against the security of the nation and Islam.” The hardliners led by the IRGC label the protesters “rioters” and “thugs” who have been ensuing the violence in the Central Asian nation.

"The country's security, intelligence, law enforcement and mobilization forces will not hesitate to deal decisively with rioters, thugs and the terrorists hired by the enemy,” Tasnim News Agency quoted the IRGC as saying.

Iran's officials also indicated earlier that they are finalising plans to overhaul the enforcement of laws around women’s attire in the country. The latest development comes as hundreds of businesses in Tehran and other Iranian cities shut down to begin a three-day strike called by anti-regime protesters. It remains unclear how far Iranian lawmakers intend to go in changing the system pertaining to the law on enforcement of women's attire in the country, or if the discussion of new moves to address at least some of the grievances by the demonstrators is a ploy intended to defuse the protests without major concessions. The law pertaining to hijab in Iran is seen by the country's ruling clerics as a pillar of the Islamic Republic, one that many conservatives believe will jeopardize the system’s theocratic underpinnings if surrendered.