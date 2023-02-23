Iranian Regime Struggles To contain Financial Chaos As Rial Value Goes Down

In what may appear to be an economic turmoil, Iran is facing a chaotic situation as the regime scrambled to contain the damage from an unprecedented fall of the currency.

The Iranian rial, which came down to a low of 500,000 against the US dollar on Monday, stayed the same despite the government implementing strict measures on Tuesday, including giving the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) "unprecedented powers" to contain the damage.

According to a report published in Iranian International, officials have put a restriction on the citizens who seek to buy their annual share of foreign currency from official exchange bureaus, which previously was USD2,000. The officials have also directed that the government stop providing dollars to banks and official dealers for that purpose. Meanwhile, prices of food commodities and other essentials have skyrocketed amid the panic-like situation over rising inflation in the coming days.

Also, activist groups that have remained active in organising protests against the Iranian regime issued a call for demonstrations on Wednesday at bazaars across the nation. However, chances are high that the current situation can trigger massive protests after large-scale government repression reduced street demonstrations in January. Recently, it has been noticed that several young protestors have not actively joined the protest, but the current situation across the country could be the catalyst for more Iranians to join the movement.

The Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, has warned President Ebrahim Raisi that the country may face shortages in animal feed due to a lack of imports. Iran is dependent on importing millions of tonnes of grains and animal feed to maintain food production and supply, and any shortages can lead to chaos for consumers. "The supply chain of essential goods in Iran is in an extremely vulnerable and dangerous situation," Mohammad Machine-Chian, a senior research scholar at the Center for Governance and Markets at the University of Pittsburgh, told Iran International. "The government’s foreign currency reserves are running out, and it is not able to secure sufficient imports," he added.