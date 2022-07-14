Iranian Women Say 'no To Hijab', Publicly Remove Veil To Protest Chastity Laws

Registering their act of resistance, Iranian women on July 12 participated in an anti-hijab campaign across the country in order to demonstrate their opposition to strict rules in the country that ban women from showing their hair in public.

In protest against the Islamic Republic’s strict hijab rules, women in Iran this year celebrated 'National Day of Hijab and Chastity' in an unexpected and surprising way. Showing their act of courage, the women of the country bound by strict hijab laws of the country, took to the streets and removed their veils publicly.

The protest came in view of the government-marked "hijab and chastity day", which was meant to champion rules that force women to wear the hijab. The rebellion began after the country's government started enforcing stricter hijab rules.

Taking to Twitter, many women posted pictures and videos of them removing headscarves (hijab) to protest Islamic laws that prohibit women from exposing their hair in public places. Many people also reacted by showcasing their support for the brave and courageous act by Iranian women.

In Iran women have had enough of compulsory hijab. Many are openly unveiling themselves as part of a new protest campaign. This woman removes her hijab in public and chants “freedom”. The police are seen running after her to arrest her#حجاب_بی_حجاب



pic.twitter.com/ZmK092Eq8j — Vahid Yücesoy 🇺🇦 (@vahid_yucesoy) July 10, 2022

So brave! — Alexandar Pavlov (@AlexandarPavlov) July 10, 2022

Courageous women are protesting authoritarian treatment everywhere. — NoComment🤐♊️Gemini (@CommentGemini) July 11, 2022

The protests against the hijab law in Iran is gaining momentum in the last few months. In efforts to uplift the campaign against the rigid tradition, human rights foundations in the country have urged the usage of '#No2Hijab' on social media, along with their videos.

What is National Day of Hijab and Chastity?

In 1981, after the 1979 Islamic revolution, was was made compulsory in Iran with women required to wear a fitting clothing and a headscarf in public.

In order to enforce the strict laws regulating the mandatory use of hijab in Iran, the government started celebrating National Day of the Hijab and Chastity every year on July 12 to promote the veil. The day was chosen as hijab and chastity day to commemorate protests that took place in 1935 in Mashhad after then ruler of Iran, Reza Shah, banned women from wearing Islamic veils.