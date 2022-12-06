Iranians Forcefully Shut Shops Down After Strike Call, Judiciary Blames ‘rioters’

Across several cities in Iran on Monday, shops and businesses were shut due to the calls strengthening for a three-day nationwide strike from the Mahsa Amini protesters who have been demonstrating against the cleric Shiite regime for months. Iran's head of the judiciary blamed what he called "rioters" for threatening shopkeepers and shutting down businesses across several major cities, according to the state media reports.

Amusement park forced to shut down over owners' 'improper hijab'

Nationwide unrest has rocked the Islamic Republic since the death of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, 22, on Sept. 16 in police custody after the arrest by the country's rebuked morality police. The protests have posed one of the biggest challenges for the republic since the 1979 revolution. Women have flooded the streets urging to scrap the moral dress code after Amini died from alleged torture for flouting the strict hijab policy. An amusement park at a Tehran shopping centre was forced to shut down because it was found that its owners, mostly women, did not wear the hijab properly.

Protesters erupted to shut down all shops across several cities depicting condemnation of the judiciary's action. Meanwhile, Iran's reformist Hammihan newspaper reported that the country's morality police was still heckling women as it ramped up its presence in cities outside Tehran. Iran's semi-official Iranian Labour News Agency quoted a statement of Iran's public prosecutor Mohammad Jafar Montazeri earlier, saying that the morality police had been disbanded. But no official confirmation has yet been received from Iran's Interior Ministry and the state-run media.

Activists who supported Iran's protest movement, on December 5, rubbished a claim that the Islamic Republic is abolishing its morality police, saying that there is no change to its strict rules for women's dressing. They rejected the statement of Iran's Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri that "Gasht-e ershad, also known as morality police units has been stopped" as completely false and fabricated. Roya Boroumand, co-founder of the US-based Abdorrahman Boroumand Center rights group said, "Scrapping the units would be "probably too little too late" for the protesters who now demand outright regime change." "Unless they remove all legal restrictions on women's dress and the laws controlling citizens' private lives, this is just a PR move," she added.