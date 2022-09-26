Iran's 5th Parliamentary Member Dies Amid Anti-Hijab Protests; Govt Vows 'decisive' Action

As Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi vowed to deal "decisively" with the demonstrators who took to the streets to voice their outrage over the tragic demise of Mahsa Amini, who died in morality police's custody, a fifth member of an Iranian paramilitary volunteer group died in a clash with anti-Hijab protesters on Sunday. According to the Iranian state news agency IRNA, the member of the paramilitary volunteer group, Basij, received injuries on Thursday, September 22, in the northwest Iranian city of Urmia during a fight with "rioters and thugs”. Notably, the person died because of the injuries.

Furthermore, other Basij members have been slain in Qazvin, Tabriz, Mashhad, and Qouchan. The Basij is a paramilitary group affiliated with the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), CNN reported.

These unrests and demonstrations across the nation have emerged following the death of the 22-year-old Iranian woman who passed away while in police custody after being detained for reportedly wearing an "improper hijab" in violation of Iran's stringent dress codes for women. Around the nation, hundreds of demonstrations were organised. Further, as a sign of protest over Amini's killing and against the requirement to wear a veil, Iranian women were spotted burning their hijabs and chopping their hair.

In addition to this, the security forces have been responding to the protests by arresting demonstrators as well as internet disruption. In order to express their wrath at the Basij militias, protesters screamed anti-government and anti-Supreme Leader slogans as well as chanted "death to dictator", CNN reported.

Iran protests over Mahsa Amini's death

Nearly 40 cities around the country, including the capital Tehran, have witnessed protests since last Friday, with demonstrators calling for an end to violence and discrimination against women as well as the requirement to wear the hijab.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the country's official media agency, reported late on Friday that at least 35 people have lost their lives in recent protests in Iran over the murder of Amini. As per a report from the non-profit organisation, Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), which keeps track of press freedom, at least 17 journalists have been detained in Iran as anti-state demonstrations expand around the nation.

Besides this, in the northern city of Sari, enraged protesters tore down posters of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his predecessor, Ruhollah Khomeini. Social media footage depicts protesters in the city of Qazvin racing after a police car.

In the meantime, internet access will be limited in Iran, according to the government, until the order is restored on the streets. According to the nation's semi-official news source Fars News, the IRGC, the elite branch of the Iranian military that was founded in the years after the 1979 revolution, has urged everyone to identify demonstrators.

