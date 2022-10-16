Iran's Administration Intensifying Its Crackdown On Journalists, 40 Already Detained

Iran's administration has been intensifying its crackdown on journalists and activists as the country entered its fourth week of widespread protests. In the midst of the unrest in Iran over the tragic demise of Mahsa Amini while being in the Morality police’s custody, a report by the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) revealed that at least 40 journalists have already been detained.

According to a The Guardian report, Reza, a journalist, was assaulted by riot police during the early days of the nationwide protests in Iran, and his press card was taken. He was then suspended after sharing a message about the demonstrations on social media. He said, “My editor informed me that they were taking this [decision] because I defamed the regime, and therefore defamed my publication.” Even though he has been reinstated, his job position has changed.

Reza further added, “I am writing what they’re asking me to write. They’re trying to push stories of how all the news about the protests is untrue. I am in survival mode, so I continue to write what they tell me to.”

Iran crackdown on journalists

Besides Reza, another Iranian journalist named Niloofar Hamedi was detained on September 22 after she posted a photo of Mahsa Amini's parents hugging each other at a hospital in Tehran on the day when their daughter passed away.

It is pertinent to mention that 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini died while in police custody on September 16 after she was detained for failing to wear her hijab properly, which further sparked the nationwide protests.

In addition to this, the CPJ even underlined the incident of Yalda Moaiery, a photojournalist who claimed to have been attacked and imprisoned on September 19 while covering protests in Tehran. According to the independent news outlet IranWire, Moaiery called the circumstances at the Qarchak women's jail, located southeast of Tehran, "horrible," noting that there were over 100 inmates jammed into a small area. “There are only three bathrooms … and prison authorities prescribe many tranquillisers for the prisoners,” citing her, The Guardian reported.

Iran protest over Mahsa Amini's death

Meanwhile, as per Iran Human Rights' most recent statistics, the demonstrations have claimed the lives of at least 201 individuals, including 23 children. Human rights groups claimed that despite the government's announcement that it is looking into civilian fatalities, the crackdown has simply gotten worse. According to a report published by Iran International last week, the administration had detained schoolchildren and taken them to "psychological centres" to keep them from developing into "antisocial characters."

Since the outbreak of the protests, there have been internet outages across Iran, limitations on what Iranians may look up online, and meddling with social media activity. Although authorities are taking action, on Wednesday, there were fresh protests all around the nation. Businesses were shut down in support of the uprising as protests by university students, teens, and merchants were held.