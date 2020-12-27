Iran's Alborz Mountains Hit By Avalanches,10 Climbers Killed & Several Missing

At least 10 climbers have died in Iran after a severe snowstorm-triggered avalanche in the Alborz mountain, north of capital Tehran. According to Iranian state media IRIB, nine climbers died on the mountain and one succumbed upon arriving at the hospital. Several climbers are still missing as concerned families have appealed to the authorities to launch rescue operations.

As per the Iranian Red Crescent, over 100 operational forces in the form of 20 teams have been deployed to look for the missing climbers as of Saturday. Helicopters and other state assets have been deployed to recover bodies from the mountains. Reports of missing mountaineers started to emerge on Friday, following which emergency responders launched operations to rescue the affected people.

Iran has been hit by heavy snowfall over the past several days, which has brought the northern part of the country to a standstill. The snowfall has blocked traffic and has affected normal life in the country. The area where the avalanche occurred on Friday is popular among mountain enthusiasts, who visit the highlands every winter to take part in adventurous activities. Several ski resorts also operate in the area and were closed due to the avalanche.

Transport vessel crew missing in Gulf

Meanwhile, the Iranian authorities have also launched a separate rescue call for missing crew members of a transport vessel. The ship reportedly capsized in the Gulf, following which rescue operations were launched by the Iranian maritime agency. Iran has also urged passing vessels of Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Pakistan to alert the concerned agencies if they find any clue regarding the missing crew members.

