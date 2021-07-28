Iran's Ayatollah Khamenei Says 'Experience Shows Trusting In The West Does Not Work'

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described the United States as "stubborn" during the nuclear talks in Vienna over Tehran's missiles and regional influence, indicating that the talks are likely to deteriorate further. President-elect Ebrahim Raisi prepares to be inaugurated as the country's civilian government's leader next week.

While Raisi has stated that he wants to re-establish the shattered nuclear deal, which saw Iran limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for the relaxation of economic sanctions, Khamenei's words appear to advocate for a more confrontational strategy. Even as Rouhani and his Cabinet sat before him in a farewell meeting, the supreme leader appeared to characterise outgoing President Hassan Rouhani's eight-year government as foolish for its attitude in negotiating the 2015 accord.

"Trust in the west will not work", says Khamenei

In remarks carried on state television, Khamenei said, "Others should use your experiences. This experience is a distrust of the West." Further adding, "In this government, it was shown up that trust in the West does not work."

Khamenei portrayed American negotiators as verbally pledging to eliminate sanctions in his speech on Wednesday, but said that any return to the nuclear deal must “include a sentence” on bargaining on other matters. “By putting this sentence, they want to provide an excuse for their further interventions on the principle of the deal and missile program and regional issues,” the leader said. “If Iran refuses to discuss them, they will say that you have violated the agreement and the agreement is over.”

During the meeting, Rouhani and his senior vice president sat off to the side in Khamenei's office, while officials from Rouhani's government sat in socially separated chairs in front of the supreme leader amid the country's rampant coronavirus outbreak. In front of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, all wore masks, making it difficult to observe their reactions as Khamenei denounced any outreach to the West while merely complimenting some of the country's diplomats.

Donald Trump pulled America out of the agreement in 2018

In 2018, then-President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled America out of the agreement. Iran has now violated every single one of the deal's terms. It can now enrich small amounts of uranium to 63% purity, which is the greatest level it's ever achieved. It also spins considerably more modern centrifuges and more of them than the agreement allows, raising concerns among nuclear non-proliferation experts, despite Tehran's denials.

(Inputs from AP News)