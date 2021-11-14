Iran's FM Hossein Amir Abdollahian Urges For 'serious' Approach In Vienna Nuke Talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has urged the negotiating parties to be 'serious' in order to reach a 'good deal' in the upcoming nuclear talks, reported the Tasnim news agency on Saturday. The Islamic Republic and the remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are scheduled to meet in Vienna on November 29 to resume nuke talks that were halted in June due to Iran's presidential election and the subsequent change in administration.

Tasnim news agency quoted Amir-Abdollahian as saying, "I believe that if the opposite sides enter the Vienna talks with a serious and positive approach, it will be possible to achieve a good agreement in a short time."

He said because of Washington's behaviour in imposing new sanctions on Iran, providing "objective guarantees" has become an unavoidable necessity; referring to Iranian officials' insistence on guarantees that the next US administrations will not follow in the footsteps of former US President Donald Trump by withdrawing from the deal and re-imposing sanctions on Tehran. The Islamic Republic has no intention of remaining trapped in the stalemate left by previous negotiations, he said, reportedly, urging the effective and verifiable removal of (US) sanctions and the return of the opposing parties to their full obligations as necessary steps for the talks to progress. Amir Abdollahian also mentioned Iran's nuclear negotiator Ali Baqheri Kani's recent European tour, saying he had explicit and useful talks in a number of European capitals ahead of the scheduled reconvening of the talks.

EU intends to bring US and Iran back into the JCPOA

The JCPOA Joint Commission is set to reconvene in Vienna, with delegates from China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Iran in attendance. The nuclear talks, which are being mediated by the European Union because Tehran refuses to deal directly with US negotiators, are intended to bring Washington and Tehran back into the JCPOA, which was terminated by former US President Donald Trump. Following the withdrawal, the Trump administration slapped Iran with harsh sanctions, primarily targeting its oil exports. US President Joe Biden has stated his willingness to rejoin the agreement, under which Iran agreed to strict limits on its nuclear activities in exchange for relief from sweeping sanctions, as perAP.

Iran demands that all US sanctions imposed after Trump's withdrawal be lifted. The Biden administration has stated that it will only negotiate nuclear-related measures imposed by its predecessor, not steps imposed over other concerns such as human rights. Washington insists that Tehran return to full compliance with the nuclear programme limits agreed to in 2015, and has repeatedly warned that the window of opportunity for a deal is closing fast.

