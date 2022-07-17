Iran's Foreign Ministry, Military Warn US Against Stoking 'Iranophobia' In MidEast Regions

The Iranian regime on July 16, Saturday warned the United States against "stoking tensions" across the Middle Eastern region and spreading “Iranophobia” by claiming that the Western Asian country posed danger to other countries of the world. As he concluded the last leg of his four-day tour of the region, the US president pledged support to counter the Iranian threat and reinstating the stability in the volatile region of globe. Ahead of his trip, he had claimed that a delegation from Russia had twice visited Iran in recent weeks to acquire the weapons-capable combat drones to launch at Ukrainians and destabilise the Euroatlantic region.

As he met with Arab leaders in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Biden laid out his vision to reassert the United States' regional influence and its active engagement in the Middle East "to counter Iran" and snub the strategic competition posed by China and Russia. He widely fanned out the prospects of countering the Iranian threat in the region as he addressed the GCC+3 Summit, a gathering of leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council that includes Gulf nations Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iraq and Jordan.

“We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran,” Biden asserted. “We will seek to build on this moment with active, principled American leadership.”

Biden affirmed cooperation to "boost defense capabilities" of Gulf countries that “subscribe to the rules-based international order,” and pledged that US will deter the "foreign powers that seek to dominate through military action and jeopardise freedom of navigation." He derided the Iranian regime for its "destabilizing activities" in the Asian region comparing it to China's belligerence in Indo-Pacific and Russia's military assertiveness in Europe. Biden pushed the urgency to instate the "rules-based order" and importance for the US to cooperate with Gulf "on most pressing global challenges." He also stressed on the "importance of preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon."

Iranian officials, military fire warnings to America

As Biden made an explosive speech during his Middle east tour, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, Nasser Kanani, condemned US for 'spreading hate against Iranians' in an official statement. “The US is once more trying to create tensions and crises across the region through relying on the failed policy of Iranophobia,” Kanani said. He denounced Washington, stating that it is US that “is the first country to deploy a nuclear bomb, that constantly interferes with other countries’ affairs, has launched armed conflicts, and has sold massive amounts of arms across the region.” The Iranian official accused the Biden administration of flaring the Israel-Palestine conflict, as he noted, US is “the main accessory to continued occupation in Palestinian lands, daily crimes of the regime against Palestinians, and apartheid.”

In a separate warning-laden statement, Iran's armed forces urged the United States to "stop threatening Iran with force" also lambasting its archenemy Israel against threats to Iran, the state press reported. “The Americans and Zionists [Israel] know very well the price for using the word 'force against Iran,'" Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the Iranian armed forces, said in an official remark to the state press. In further warnings, Iranian Brigadier General labelled Biden as "drowsy" when making threats against Iran, he also threatend American troops stating words to the effect: "Watch your soldiers’ pants - they might get wet in the Persian Gulf!"

Putin accuses US of trying to 'cancel' Russia; ally China accuses Americans of 'a smear campaign'

In a spar of the regional geopolitical tensions due to ongoing war in Ukraine, Russia's President Vladimir Putin had also resonated similar warnings directed at US, asserting that Moscow had "military might" to put the "world's pre-eminent superpower in its place." Authoritarian leader Putin, who recently bolstered economic and trade ties with Iran, accused Western nations of stoking "wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart." Both Iran and Russia have been hit the hardest with the barrage of EU, US and allies coordinated sanctions, which Putin claimed was aimed at "destroying Russia's economy."

Credit: Associated Press

US has been stoking "disgusting" Russophobia to coerce Russia to its knees, State Duma official and Putin’s closest ally, Dmitry Medvedev claimed. "It will not work - Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place," he warned. Putin also blasted pro-Western Russians as “national traitors who earn money here [in Russia] with us [in Moscow] but live there [in America.] And I mean ‘live there’ not even in the geographical sense of the word, but as per their warm thoughts, their slavish consciousness that favours West." Launching a scathing attack against the United States and the Russian conciliators who support West, Putin asserted that Russia will "always be able to distinguish true patriots from traitors and will simply spit them out like a gnat [from our lands.]"

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian similarly launched verbal attacks on the US for portraying Beijing as a geopolitical rival to the neighbouring nations, and in the Indo-Pacific region. Speaking at a conference, Beijing's official warned the Biden administration officials to so-call halt the “China threat” narrative and what he described running a smear campaign against China." Washington's remarks against China "expose his entrenched Cold War zero-sum mentality and ideological prejudice," Lijian asserted at a briefing, labelling Washington as “the most warlike nation in the history of the world.” “Every 15 years or so the US would get involved in a conflict," said the Chinese foreing ministry spokesperson.

Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/China

"In order to defend its global hegemony and selfish gains, the US has been violating the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and basic norms of international relations, abusing its economic, scientific and military dominance, waging wars in various places and stoking division and conflicts, and suppressing companies from other countries, including US’s allies," Chinese official told reporters at the briefing.

Furthermore he continued that the US "is the biggest threat to world peace and development." Lijian continued, "We urge the US intelligence officer to put things into perspective, see China’s development in an objective and reasonable light, stop spreading lies, and stop making irresponsible remarks." TheChinese official lambasted what he described Washington's "despicable and deceptive political gambit."

Image: AP