Iran's Moderate Presidential Candidate Congratulates Ebrahim Raisi For Win

Congratulations poured in for Iranian ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi on June 19 for winning presidential elections even before official results were announced. According to Arab News, Iran’s outgoing moderate President Hassan Rouhani said that his successor had been elected in the previous day’s vote, without naming the widely expected winner, Raisi. Rouhani congratulated the “people on their choice”. He said that his official congratulations will come later, but Rouhani also added that the country knows who got enough votes in this election and who is elected by the people.

Accord to AP, the other two ultraconservative candidates - Mohsen Rezai and Amirhossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi - explicitly congratulated Raisi. Hashemi said, “I congratulate ... Raisi, elected by the nation”. Rezai, on the other hand, said that he hoped Raisi could build “a strong and popular government to solve the country’s problems”.

The only reformist in the race, former central bank governor Abdolnasser Hemmati also offered his congratulations to Ebrahim Raisi. He said, “I hope your administration provides causes for pride for the Islamic Republic of Iran, improves the economy and life with comfort and welfare for the great nation of Iran”.

About Ebrahim Raisi

Now, Raisi would be the first serving president of the Islamic Republic already sanctioned by the US government even before acquiring the office. The United States sanctioned him reportedly over his involvement in the mass execution of political prisoners in 1988 along with the time he was the head of Iran’s internationally denounced judiciary that has given go-ahead to the most number of executions in the world. He would take over from moderate Rouhani at a time the Islamic republic is seeking to salvage its tattered nuclear deal with major powers and free itself from punishing US sanctions that have driven a painful economic downturn.

Raisi’s victory now means that hard-liners would be in control of the country. He is seen as close to the 81-year-old supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has ultimate political power in Iran. Raisi has also been named in Iranian media as a possible successor to Khamenei. It is worth noting that the results have not been announced officially so if no clear winner emerges, a runoff will be held next Friday.

Meanwhile, ultimate power in Iran, since its 1979 revolution toppled the US-backed monarchy, rests with the supreme leader, but the president wields major influence in fields from industrial policy to foreign affairs. Rouhani leaves office in August after serving the maximum two consecutive four-year terms allowed under the constitution. His landmark achievement was the 2015 deal with world powers under which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear program in return for sanctions relief.

(With inputs from AP)



