Iran's New Hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi Takes Oath, Stresses On Lifting US Sanctions

Iran’s new hard-line president Ebrahim Raisi took oath on Thursday, August 5, indicating the beginning of a fresh era for the Islamic Republic that could reportedly herald significant shifts in national and global politics. Former Iranian President Hassan Rouhani departed from the office after ruling the country for eight years and now Raisi, who is an ultra-conservative judiciary chief, will lead the nation. As per reports by US based news agency, Raisi’s views are entirely aligned with the thinking of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Notably, Raisi’s inauguration on Thursday came at a pivotal time for the country when the Islamic Republic is in indirect negotiations with the United States over how to revive the 2015 Nuclear Deal. The newly-minted Iranian President will also have to deal with the hefty task of elevating the country’s crippling economy in the face of sanctions by America. Among other challenges for Raisi are the tensions in the region.

"I swear to safeguard the official religion and the establishment of the Islamic Republic and constitution of the nation," Raisi said in taking the oath at the Parliament on Thursday. Further, in the half-hour inaugural speech, the Iranian President said, “The sanctions must be lifted...We will support any diplomatic plan that supports this goal.”

Raisi stressed on the need to lift US sanctions

In his first address as the President of Iran, Raisi laid emphasis on the need of diplomacy to lift the United States sanctions and mend other tensions in the region and with the neighbours. As per reports, he also signalled towards Iran seeking to expand its power as a counterbalance to foes across the region. “Wherever there is oppression and crime in the world, in the heart of Europe, in the U.S., Africa, Yemen, Syria, Palestine ... we will stand by the people,” he said while referring to the Iran-backed militias including Yemen’s Houthi rebels and Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

As his voice reportedly rose with emotion, Raisi added, “The message of the election was resistance against arrogant powers.” The Iranian President bagged a landslide victory in an election that witnessed reportedly a lower voter turnout in the history of the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While he takes over the leadership amid a range of challenges, he described the same on Thursday as “the highest level of hostilities by Iran’s enemies, unjust economic sanctions, widespread psychological warfare and the difficulties of the Coronavirus pandemic.”

