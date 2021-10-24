Iran's New Provincial Governor Slapped In The Face Due To 'personal Dispute' | Watch

In a major security breach, a newly appointed governor in Iran was slapped by an angry man during his inauguration on Saturday. The incident took place in the country’s Eastern Azerbaijan province when Brig-Gen Abedin Khorram was giving his post-election speech. A video of the incident that surfaced on the internet showed the unidentified man making his way onto the stage and swinging at the lawmaker before being stopped by security forces.

#Iran’s Provincial Governor Abedin Khoram slapped during inauguration ceremony 23/10/2021 pic.twitter.com/T2znnJ07sl — Nicole Elisei (@EliseiNicole) October 23, 2021

As of now, the motive behind the attack remains unclear. However, the state-run IRNA news agency identified it as a personal dispute. In a report, it said that the unidentified man had once served in the Iranian Revolutionary Gaurds’ Ashoura Corps. Notably, Khorram had previously served in the IRGC and had once been kidnapped by rebel forces in Syria.

Although the security guards immediately took the attacker off the stage, the rage show left the audience gasping. In the aftermath, Khorram returned to the stage and reckoned that he had been subjected to worse and completely forgives the attacker.

“I do not know him of course but you should know that, although I did not want to say it, when I was in Syria I would get whipped by the enemy 10 times a day and would be beaten up. More than 10 times, they would hold a loaded gun to my head. I consider him on a par with those enemies but forgive him,” the governor was quoted by the Associated Press as saying.

Growing dissent

It is worth mentioning that dissent in Iranian residents against the country’s hardline administration has grown manifold in recent times, especially with the COVID pandemic wreaking havoc. The Islamic Republic initially plunged into crisis in 2018, after the US Donald Trump administration withdrew from a nuclear deal and imposed economic sanctions on the country. Despite a gruelling situation in the country, the administration continues to aid rebel forces in Syria and other countries, further irking the public. The administration also spends a considerable amount of funds on its clandestine nuclear programmes, which its arch-enemy Israel believes, is expanding rapidly.

(With inputs from AP, Image: FreeIran/@EliseiNicole/Twitter)