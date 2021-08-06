Iran's Nuclear Deal Is 'peaceful': President Raisi In His Maiden Address To Parliament

The newly appointed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi after taking over the charge of the President’s office said that Iran’s nuclear program is “peaceful”.

Iran's nuclear deal is 'peaceful': Ebrahim Raisi

As reported by the Xinhua news agency, while addressing the lawmakers in Parliament, President Raisi was quoted saying that Iran's nuclear programme is peaceful and it forbids the use of weapons and Tehran’s defence strategy has no place for nuclear weapons and ammunition. This has been set by the decree of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In his address, he denied that the policy of pressure and sanctions placed by other nations will not cause the Iranian people to give up their legal rights.



He also said that Iran will welcome and support diplomatic proposals to lift the sanctions. He further added, that under his regime, he will prioritise improving relations with neighbouring countries. Being a former Chief Justice in the country, he said that he looks forward to extending his hand of friendship and brotherhood to all countries of the region, especially the neighbouring countries. Iran elected Raisi as the country's eighth President on June 18 and he had formally assumed office after the Supreme Leader's decree on Tuesday. Raisi won the presidential election held on June 18 by a landslide with over 17.8 million votes. He has formerly held several other posts in the country judicial branch following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

S Jaishankar meets new Iranian President, submits PM Modi’s greetings

Apart from this, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday met Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and conveyed personal greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to him on assuming office.

This meeting comes after the Iranian President on Thursday took the oath of office before Parliament in the presence of the Judiciary chief and members of the Expediency Council and foreign guests in Tehran, IRNA reported. Jaishankar met Raisi during his two-day Iran visit to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's president.



A warm meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi after his assumption of office. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi .

His commitment to strengthening our bilateral relationship was manifest. So too was the convergence in our regional interests. pic.twitter.com/D9GS2MGKjx — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 6, 2021



(Image: AP)

(With ANI Inputs)