Iran's Parliament And Judiciary To Review Decades-old Compulsory Hijab Law Amid Protests

Amid the ongoing unrest in Iran as a result of the tragic demise of Mahsa Amini, the attorney general of the nation stated that the parliament and judiciary are currently reviewing a law requiring women to cover their heads with headscarves. As the violent demonstrations have reached more than two months, Mohammad Jafar Montazeri announced in the city of Qom that “both parliament and the judiciary are working" on the matter of whether the legislation requires any modifications, ISNA news agency reported on Friday.

However, Montazeri did not specify what may be changed in the legislation. The attorney general stated that the review team met with the parliamentary cultural panel on Wednesday and "will see the results in a week or two".

Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention that large-scale protests started in Iran in mid-September in response to the death of the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, who passed away while being held by police after being detained for wearing an "improper" headscarf.

Anti-hijab protests in Iran

Besides this, the anti-hijab protests became violent, as the Iranian government brutally put down the rallies, which led to the loss of many lives. According to a new report published on Tuesday by the Iran Human Rights Group (IHRNGO), at least 60 children died during the protest. According to the organisation, 448 people have lost their lives, while, 29 of them were women.

The group also said that the figures were "minimum" and included instances that were verified by IHRNGO's documentation, which included death certificates, employee testimonies, etc. The Islamic Republic's aim to conceal the death toll figure, according to the human rights group, has made the work of documenting the dead even more challenging. The numbers surfaced when a senior Iranian general publicly admitted for the first time that 300 people had died during Iran's ongoing anti-hijab demonstrations, as per media reports.

According to the group, the Iranian government killed approximately 16 people just last week. The report stated that 12 of the 16 fatalities were in Kurdish communities. The group further pointed out that the figures supplied by IHRNGO only represent the number of deaths of regular residents, not those of security personnel.

(Image: AP)