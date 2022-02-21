Iran's Parliament Lays 6 Conditions To Rejoin Nuclear Deal Alongside Global Powers: Report

In a letter to President Ebrahim Raisi, Iran's parliament outlined six conditions for Tehran to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal alongside world powers. According to the country’s official IRNA news agency, the letter was signed by 250 out of 290 parliamentarians and published on Sunday, February 20. The letter stated that the US and European parties should guarantee that they would not withdraw from a revived agreement, nor would they activate the "snapback mechanism," which would reimpose sanctions on Iran immediately if it violated nuclear compliance. "We must learn from past mistakes and draw a line for the sake of the national interest by refusing to commit to any agreement without first getting the required guarantees," lawmakers wrote in the letter, reported IRNA news agency.

According to a senior European Union (EU) official, the statement comes as final steps are being taken in Vienna to resurrect a 2015 nuclear pact, which might lead to an agreement very soon. As per the report, such conditions from parliament at such a vital time risk, will limit Iranian negotiators' manoeuvring space in Vienna and jeopardise a final accord. Iran's parliament further stipulated that resuming the deal would only be possible if all sanctions, including those related to terrorism, missile technology, and human rights, were repealed.

Furthermore, parliamentarians also called for assurance that Iran receives money from its exports before returning to nuclear compliance, according to the letter. Raisi, along with other conservatives, was a vocal opponent of the nuclear deal before pushing its restoration after assuming office in August 2021. He has also publicly articulated conditions that are broadly in line with the parliament's vision.

Israeli President envisages new deal with Iran would be weaker than 2015 pact

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett indicated on Sunday that a new deal with Iran might be reached soon, but warned that it will be weaker than the 2015 pact. Addressing a meeting of his Cabinet, Bennett stated that the upcoming new deal is shorter and weaker than the previous one. The Israeli Prime Minister said that the new deal would see Iran limit its nuclear activities for two and a half years rather than the ten years under the previous deal, which had collapsed. Besides, it would also provide Iran sanctions relief in exchange for just a temporary halt in its nuclear activities.

Image: AP