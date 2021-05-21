Iran's President Says 'main Deal Has Been Reached', US Agreed To Lift Sanctions

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani on May 20 said that the United States has agreed to lift major sanctions on his country’s oil, banking and shipping sectors that were imposed after former US President Donald Trump exited a 2015 nuclear deal three years ago. While speaking during a televised cabinet meeting, Rouhani said that negotiators in Vienna, where Iran and the US have engaged in indirect talks to restore the nuclear deal, have taken a “major step”. He added that diplomats are still discussing “details and finer points” before there is a “final agreement”.

“The talks in Vienna are about minor issues. They have accepted to lift sanctions on Iran's oil and shipping sectors as well as sanctions on the Central Bank and others. The main deal has been reached," Hassan Rouhani said.

The Iranian President’s comments came after negotiators ended their latest round of talks on Wednesday. The EU and Russia had said that they were close to finalising a document outlining how the US would return to the accord, which Trump abandoned in 2018 and how Iran would scale back its nuclear programme. It is worth mentioning that Rouhani was speaking a few weeks ahead of Iran's presidential election, in which the revival of the nuclear accord could boost moderate candidates close to him.

‘Substantial progress’

His comments also came just as Enrique Mora, the European Union official who chaired the talks between Russia, China, Germany, France, Britain and Iran, told reporters that “we have made substantial progress" though there were "still things to be worked out”. Further, Chinese diplomat Wang Qun said that "there is still some distance away from the goal of reaching an agreement”. The European diplomats involved also said that they were beginning to see the contours of what a final deal could look like, but they also added that “success is not guaranteed”. Diplomats agreed to resume the talks in Vienna next week.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that Rouhani’s comments triggered a drop in crude prices. Brent crude slipped 1.8 per cent to $65.47 a barrel in London, extending its loss this week to almost 5 per cent. If the sanctions are eased, Iran will ramp up exports. The country would be able to increase production to 4 million barrels a day from around 2.4 million in a few months.

(Image: AP)



