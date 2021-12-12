Iran's Prez Says 'good Agreement' Possible In Nuke Talks If US Relaxes Sanctions: Report

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi stated that if the United States relaxes anti-Iran sanctions, a "good agreement" will be reached in nuclear talks. According to Raisi, the Islamic Republic participated in the negotiations with dignity and showed its seriousness in the talks by presenting the document proposals, the Xinhua news agency reported. The Iranian President's remarks came on Saturday (December 11), during a meeting with Iran's ambassadors and heads of missions in neighbouring countries. "If the other side is committed to lifting sanctions, a good agreement would be reached, and that is what we are hoping for," Raisi added.

He emphasised that Iran's neighbourhood policy and relations with neighbours to resist and neutralise sanctions is a strategic, not a tactical action, which underpins his administration's objective of mending relations with neighbouring governments. Earlier on Thursday, December 9, Iran and other remaining parties to the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), met in Austria's capital, Vienna. The meeting was held to discuss ways to resurrect the JCPOA, whose fate is uncertain after the US withdrawal in 2018. However, current President Joe Biden has stated that the United States is open to re-negotiate the agreement.

The US pulled out from Vienna talks

Earlier this month, the US pulled out from Vienna talks intended at bringing Iran back into compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The United States claimed that Iran was "not serious" about the talks. Speaking at a press conference, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Iran right now does not seem to be serious about what is essential in regards to the nuclear deal, Sputnik reported. However, the senior US diplomat did not elaborate on why he believes Iran is not serious. He went on to say that Washington will not allow Tehran to drag the process while advancing the programme.

About JCPOA deal

On July 14, 2015, Iran and the P5+1, along with the European Union, struck a deal on Iran's nuclear programme known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The P5+1 refers to China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as Germany, as permanent members of the UN Security Council. The JCPOA is a deal that allows foreign powers to inspect Iranian nuclear facilities in exchange for sanctions relief. However, since June 2021, efforts on reviving the pact and getting Iran back into compliance have been stuck. The talks have reportedly come to a halt as Tel Aviv has gradually breached the terms of the deal and widened the cap on its stockpile of uranium and increased activities above 3.67% allowed under JCPOA.

Image: AP