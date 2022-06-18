Iran's Raisi Chastises US For Imposing New Sanctions On Tehran-based Petrochemical Firm

A day after the United States imposed sanctions on a network of Iranian petrochemical firms, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi reacted strongly against Washington's move and said he was surprised by the behaviour of the American government. According to state-owned news agency IRNA, President Raisi criticised the US for imposing fresh sanctions on a petrochemical firm and said he was confused with the intention of the Biden administration. He said, "On the one hand, they send a message in favour of negotiations and agreement, and on the other hand, they lengthen the list of sanctions." "I don’t understand how this works," added the President.

Notably, the latest action from the US came nearly days after a report surfaced that the Iranian petrochemical firms were using Chinese and United Arab Emirates companies to circumvent sanctions. Iran has been facing Western sanctions for its unlawful activities related to uranium. Several countries like the US, Israel and UAE, on several occasions, raised concerns about the possibility of Iran developing nuclear weapons-- a claim that Tehran refuted multiple times. Tehran, however, claims its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes like generating electric power and medical isotopes.

Recently, Iran disconnected IAEA monitoring cameras from the nuclear site

In 2015, a deal was signed that gave Tehran a major relief from sanctions. However, in return, Iran pledged not to develop a nuclear weapon. Later, after three years, the then US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear deal and reimposed waves of biting sanctions on the Islamic republic. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Tehran plans to ramp up its uranium enrichment-- which is a key component in manufacturing nuclear bombs -- insisting that its nuclear program is for "peaceful purposes".

Recently, Iran had disconnected some IAEA monitoring cameras soon after the US and its European allies pushed through a resolution at the IAEA denouncing Iran’s lack of cooperation. Notably, ever since Iran’s tattered nuclear deal has been stalled in April, the Israeli government has been claiming Tehran has been running advanced centrifuges and has a rapidly growing stockpile of enriched uranium. According to Tel Aviv, "Iran is just weeks away from accumulating enough enriched uranium to produce a nuclear weapon." However, the statements were categorically dismissed by the top Iranian leaders.

Image: AP/Pixabay