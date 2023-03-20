Iran's Raisi 'welcomes' Invitation To Visit UAE From Saudi King After China Brokered Deal

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday "welcomed" the invitation from Saudi Arabia's King Salman to visit the kingdom after the Arab-Shiite archrivals normalized ties in a reconciliation deal brokered by China. Iran and all Gulf states severed relations with Tehran in 2016, nearly seven years ago, following the execution of Saudi Shi'ite cleric Nimr al-Nimr and protests by Iranians outside Riyadh's diplomatic missions. UAE reduced its diplomatic presence in Iran in response to the 2016 attack on the Saudi embassy in Tehran as well as the consulate in Mashhad.

World's biggest oil exporter, Tehran at odds with the United States, and regionally aligned with Russian Federation is reshaping ties with UAE following decades of geopolitical rift.

The Chinese-mediated deal restores Iran-UAE ties

This week, Tehran and Riyadh bolstered the diplomatic political regional climate after a Chinese-mediated deal restored their thawed relations, fostering a path of dialogue, and ultimately an invitation for an official visit. Saudi Arabia’s King Salman invited Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to a meeting in Riyadh, Raisi’s deputy chief of staff said in a statement.

“Welcoming this invitation, the president emphasized Iran’s readiness to strengthen cooperation,” Tehran's Deputy Chief of Staff Mohammad Jamshidi wrote on Twitter.

Iranian minister declared that President Ebrahim Raisi, in all likeness, has accepted the invitation for visit to UAE extended by the Saudi King to UAE. "In a letter to President Raisi, the King of Saudi Arabia welcomed the deal between the two brotherly countries [and] invited him to Riyadh," Jamshidi noted. Furthermore, he informed that "Raisi welcomed [King's] invitation". In the deal brokered by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Saudi Arabia and Iran announced that they are restoring the diplomatic ties and committing to “non-interference” in each other’s internal affairs. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told Tehran’s state press that he plans to meet his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud soon.

Shiite-majority Iran and Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia are also planning to reopen their embassies and missions within two months. They also plan to implement the stalled security and economic cooperation deals that were signed more than 20 years ago. Top diplomats from the two Mideast countries will hold talks during an in-person meeting this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was reported as saying. He did not specify the exact location but said that three places in each country have been shortlisted.