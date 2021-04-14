Iran's Rouhani Says 60% Enrichment Response An 'answer To Israel’s Evilness'

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday that Iran will boost its uranium enrichment in response to Israel’s ‘nuclear terrorism’ as an answer to the country’s “evilness”. Rouhani’s remarks were aired on state TV nearly 3 days after Tehran’s main Natanz underground atomic facility was compromised in an unforeseen electrical incident that ‘sabotaged’ the Islamic republic’s nuclear enrichment activity.

Natanz’s centrifuges were destroyed in the 'suspicious' attack, that the Iranian agencies widely reported, was carried out by Israel’s spy agency Mossad Secret Service. Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif openly held Israel responsible vowing revenge. In a state televised remark, Zarif said “Zionists will get their answer.” Iran’s top diplomat termed the electrical incident as ‘Israel’s trap’ to deter Iran from comprehensive dialogue with the United States and P5+1 in the ongoing Vienna talks, that could have the Trump-era oppressive trade sanctions for the western Asian country lifted.

In Wednesday’s address to his cabinet, the aggravated Iranian leader vowed that Iran will replace the destroyed first-generation IR-1 centrifuges at Natanz with several times advanced IR-6 centrifuges that will speed the uranium enriching. "You wanted to make our hands empty during the talks but our hands are full," Rouhani said. “60 percent enrichment is an answer to your evilness,” he continued, adding, “We [Iran] will cut off both of your hands [attacking Israel verbally]; one with IR-6 centrifuges and another one with 60 percent.”Rouhani stressed that the Islamic Republic would now install 1,000 "more advanced" centrifuges in retaliation to Israel’s weekend ‘terrorist attack’ on the Iranian facility.

[Iran’s nuclear enrichment facility in Natanz, Iran. Credit: AP]

Iran's envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Kazem Gharibadadi, stated that Iran will conduct uranium enrichment with two cascades of IR-4 and IR-6 centrifuges. "Modification of the process just started and we expect to accumulate the product next week," Gharibadadi, in an online statement, wrote. Israel’s Channel 13’s defense analyst Alon Ben-David, meanwhile, claimed that Israel attacked Iran’s key nuclear facility to tatter Iran’s leverage in JCPOA ongoing talks in Vienna. Although, at a joint press conference alongside his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, earlier yesterday, Iran’s foreign minister Zarif said: “If [Israel] thought that they can stop Iran from following up on lifting sanctions from the Iranian people, then they made a "very bad gamble.” He warned, what Israel did in Natanz, “they thought it would reduce Iran’s leverage” but Iran’s enrichment plant will be upscaled with advanced centrifuges to make it “more powerful”.

Atomic Energy Organization of Iran spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi told the Iranian Fars News Agency that the gravity of the so-called “accident” was much more than what Iran publicly disclosed. The incident came a day after Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced that Iran has started fuelling uranium hexaflouride gas into advanced IR-6 and IR-5 centrifuges at Natanz.

Iran vows enrichment at weapons-grade levels

The extent of damage caused in Sunday’s incident has likely suspended Iran’s operation of its atomic grids installation at Isfahan Province for at least the next 9 months, Iranian officials told IRNA acknowledging the explosions, abrupt power outage, and rotors and bellows of enrichment cascades blowing up and disintegrating at the underground facility. The power outage hit approximately 155 miles south of Tehran, shocking Iranian lawmakers as the heavily secured site has remained under surveillance and safeguards of anti-aircraft missiles and Iranian military troops. At an estimated 50 deep underground nuclear facility, Iran enriched UF6 at 20 percent purity fissure suitable for fuel fabrication or for isotopic enrichment, but it now plans to ramp up levels to 60 percent, an approximate weapons-grade quantification to manufacture bombs.