Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei Creates Official Hindi Twitter Account

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Sayyid Khamenei on August 8 opened an official Twitter account in Hindi. While taking to the micro-blogging site, the Iranian leader has been posting tweets written in Devanagri script from his new account. Khamenei’s Hindi account has amassed over 1,800 followers since going live.

So, far Iran’s supreme leader has posted two tweets from the new account. Khamenei’s first Hindi Twitter post read, "In the name of Allah, who is very kind and compassionate”.

Khamenei is currently not following any Indian leader from his new Hindi account. He recently has also created Twitter accounts in other languages, including Persian, Arabic, Urdu, French, Spanish, Russian, and English.

India-Iran relations

Meanwhile, India and Iran have significant trade ties, particularly crude oil imports. The two countries have been improving bilateral connectivity and infrastructure.

Back in July, Iran and India also discussed ways to expand transport cooperation between the two countries. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani have also expressed their determination to develop comprehensive relations.

