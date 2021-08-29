Iran's Supreme Leader Calls Biden 'predatory Wolf', Says He Has Same Demands As Trump

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei blasted US President Joe Biden labelling him as a “predatory wolf” as west pushes forward to revive the 2015 JCPOA deal. Soon after assuming office in January, Biden had vowed to bring Tehran back in the non proliferation pact and had even lifted certain sanctions for the same. However, the Islamic Republic has demanded full compliance, that is lifting of all American sanctions, as a prerequisite to join the deal.

On Saturday, Khaminei said that Biden was no different from his predecessor Donald Trump who had pulled the US out of the pact in 2018. In an online release, the religious head lampooned Iran’s geopolitical rival asserting that the Americans acted if the withdrawal was mutual but in reality, it was unilateral. Additionally, he also lambasted European signatories of the pact, comparing them to the US but with more demands in words and rhetoric””.

"America's current administration is no different from the previous one, because what it demands from Iran on the nuclear issue is different in words, but the same thing that Trump demanded," Khamenei said, quoted by his official website. “Diplomacy should not be impacted by the nuclear issue. In the nuclear issue, the US acted extremely shamelessly. They withdrew from JCPOA but talked as if Iran had withdrawn from it. They ridiculed negotiations. The European acted like the US, too,” he said.

Uncertain further talks

Six rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and world powers -- with the US indirectly taking part -- have been held in Vienna between April and June. Last meeting was held on June 20 with no date of next meeting announced.

Earlier, Iran’s envoy to the UN, Majid Takht Ravanchi advocated the immediate revival of The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). "While Iran’s nuclear steps are reversible, the sufferings of our people are not. Iran has paid a heavy price to preserve this agreement. Now US & E3 need to make difficult decisions to fully return to JCPOA," he said. Last month, the US agreed to repeal nearly 1,040 Trump era sanctions imposed on Iran as its effort to revive the controversial pact.

