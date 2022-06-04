Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Accuses US Of 'stealing' Iranian Oil In Mediterranean Sea

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday, accused the United States of "stealing" the crude oil from an Iranian-flagged vessel in the Mediterranean Sea. He also admitted that Iran seized the oil from two Greek tankers in the month of May during helicopter-launched raids in the Persian Gulf. According to him, the confiscations were in reprisal for Greece's assistance to the US in seizing Iran's crude oil. “They (US) steal Iranian oil off the Greek coast, then our brave men who don’t fear death respond and seized the enemy’s oil tanker. But they use their media empire and extensive propaganda to accuse Iran of piracy," Khamenei stated, as per the Associated Press (AP).

According to reports, the seizures heightened tensions between Iran and the West, which were already bubbling due to Iran's shattered 2015 nuclear deal with the global powers. The Western Asian country has been accused of enriching uranium in bulk, bringing it closer to weapons-grade levels than ever before. This has reportedly caused concerns to world powers that negotiators would be unable to reach an agreement, raising the prospect of a large-scale war.

'Taking back a stolen property is not called stealing': Iran's Supreme leader

"Who is the pirate? You stole our oil, we took it back from you. Taking back a stolen property is not called stealing," Khamenei claimed. The tankers' seizure by Iran was the latest in a series of hijackings which has rattled the region, which includes the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which one-fifth of all commercial oil passes. The instances began after former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the nuclear deal, which enabled Tehran to significantly decrease its uranium enrichment in exchange for the relief of economic sanctions.

US blames Iran for carrying out a series of mine strikes on vessels

It is pertinent to mention here that Iran was implicated by the US Navy for a series of mine strikes on vessels in 2019 that damaged tankers, as well as a fatal drone attack on an Israeli-linked oil tanker that killed two European crew members in 2021. Last year, Iranian hijackers also reportedly raided and briefly detained a Panama-flagged asphalt tanker as well as a Vietnamese tanker off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. Although Tehran denies its role in the strikes, the attacks are part of a larger shadow war between Iran and the West in the region's treacherous waterways.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP