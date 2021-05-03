Iran's Supreme Leader Slams FM Zarif, Calls Remarks In Leaked Audiotape A 'big Mistake'

A week after the leak of controversial audiotape, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on May 2 called the remarks by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif a “big mistake”. Zarif, who is a long-standing key member of moderate President Hassan Rouhani's Cabinet, had made the remarks in a three-hour confidential conversation in which he criticised the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the late General Qasem Soleimani. The leaked recording has created a firestorm and hardliners even accused Zarif of “betrayal” and the “defamation” of Soleimani.

Now, Khamenei has also responded to Zarif’s comments and said, “The country's policies are made of different economic, military, social, scientific and cultural plans, including foreign relations and diplomacy”.

In a televised speech, the Supreme Leader added, “that one part denies the other or contradicts … is a big mistake that must not be perpetrated by officials of the Islamic republic”.

Khamenei did not explicitly cite the leaked audio or the foreign minister’s name, however, the last few minutes of an hour-long speech were clearly targeted at the Zarif. The Supreme Leader emphasized that “nowhere in the world is foreign policy devised by the foreign ministry”. He even added that the diplomatic apparatus is only “the executor” of decisions made at higher levels. Khamenei further noted that decisions are made by the Supreme National Security Council.

Khamenei said, “some of these remarks are a repeat of hostile remarks of our enemies, repeating America's rhetoric."

Meanwhile, hours before Khamenei's speech, Zarif had taken to Instagram to seek forgiveness from Soleimani's family. Zarif hoped Soleimani’s family and the Iranian people would forgive him for the controversial comments. He also emphasized that his words do not undermine the “greatness” of Soleimani and his irreplaceable role in restoring the security of Iran.

Zarif’s leaked audiotape

On the recording, he criticised the IRGC’s involvement in diplomacy and charges that Soleimani maintained separate relations with Russia. The Iranian Foreign Minister also criticised his lack of influence within the country’s political system, saying that he was often left in the dark on the important foreign policy decision. He said, “In the Islamic Republic, the military field rules...I have sacrificed diplomacy for the military field rather than the field servicing diplomacy”.

Following the leak, prosecutors in Tehran launched a criminal investigation into the matter. The Iranian Foreign Ministry, on the other hand, said that the most controversial excerpts were taken out of context from a seven-hour conversation. President Rouhani also said that the audio leak was timed so as to sow "discord" in Iran itself, just as the Vienna talks were "at the height of their success".

