Iraq: 5 Killed As Violent Clashes Erupt Between Rival Shiite Groups In Basra

Nearly five people were killed in a fresh armed conflict that erupted between two rival Shiite militia groups in the southern Iraqi city of Basra on Thursday. The clashes reportedly broke around midnight in the heart of Basra between the members of a Shiite militia, which is associated with the Iranian-backed Asayib Ahlilhak Movement and another with the Shiite cleric and politician, Muqtada al-Sadr's militia group, according to a Euronews report, citing Iraqi media. Notably, Seraya Selam, is a militia commanded by Sadr, and the Asayib Ehlilhak Movement, a militia, is headed by Qais al-Khazali.

The clashes claimed the lives of 3 militia members from the Asayib Ehlilhak Movement and 2 militia members from Seraya el Selam of Sadr.

Meanwhile, Khazali was instructed to assemble his troops from the streets in a "warning message" posted on a social media account connected to Sadr. Khazali, who is backed by Iran, was formerly seen as Sadr's right-hand man, Euronews reported.

Moreover, Khazali made the decision to close all of the organisation's offices in Iraq. He instructed his troops to "close all offices" in a statement published on his social media accounts. He even urged the militants "not to respond”, if militiamen connected to the Sadr Movement attempted to set Asayib Ehlilhak's offices on fire.

The Asayib Ehlilhak Movement's offices in Baghdad and a few southern cities were recently set on fire by some members of the Seraya al-Salam militia.

Iraq's turmoil

On August 30, followers of the powerful Iraqi Shiite cleric launched rocket-propelled grenades and machine guns into the country's Green Zone as security forces retaliated, sharply exacerbating the country's ongoing political crisis that has been destabilising the country. After two days of turmoil, officials reported that the death toll had increased to at least 30.

According to the Associated Press report, supporters of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr stormed the Green Zone, a former US military base that now houses the Iraqi government and international embassies. It is pertinent to mention that Al-Sadr abruptly resigned on Monday, August 30, amid a political deadlock.

Al-party Sadr's won the most seats in the legislative elections in October, but not enough to form a majority government, leading to months of internal fighting between various Shiite groups. As a result, Iraq's government has remained impressed ever since. As per the Associated Press report, Al-Sadr refused to engage in negotiations with his Shiite opponents who were supported by Iran, and his exit on Monday plunged Iraq into political turbulence and instability with no obvious way out.

