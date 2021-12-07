Last Updated:

Iraq: At Least 7 Killed In Car Bomb Explosion Near Hospital In Southern City Of Basra

At least seven people have died and dozens were left injured in car bomb explosion in the southern Iraqi city of Basra on Tuesday, reported local media outlets

Basra

At least seven people have died in a car bomb explosion in the southern Iraqi city of Basra on Tuesday, reported al-Sumaria TV channel. The car reportedly exploded in front of a restaurant that is located near a hospital and the videos and images that emerged from the site showed the aftermath of the explosion. 

The National separately stated citing local media reports that 12 people were killed and 25 others were injured. The bomb attack in southern Iraq was even confirmed by the Governor of Basra, Asaad Al Idani who also said that it was a motorcycle bomb. The spokesperson for Basra Health Department, Khalid Salama, however, said that the death toll was at two and four others were injured. 

Reportedly, the blast took place near the Republic Hospital in the centre of the Iraqi city. Local news site Basra Today even posted a video on social media that showed a column of black smoke rising from the scene. While Idani said that it was a motorcycle bomb, Basra Today stated that the news reports still remain conflicted and the nature of the explosion is not officially confirmed. 

It is pertinent to note that explosions have been rare in Basra especially in the recent years after the defeat of the Sunni militant Islamic State group in 2017. The oil-rich Iraqi city is predominantly Shiite. However, till now, no one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

