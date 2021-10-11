Iraq Closes Early Voting For Parliamentary Election In Aftermath Of Popular Uprising

In midst of the countrywide protests against corruption and COVID-19 mismanagement, the Iraqi youth on Sunday finished voting for the parliamentary elections that were scheduled ahead by six months in response to the popular uprising in the capital Baghdad and southern provinces in late 2019, Associated Press reported. As the Iraqis headed to the polling stations, the country shut its airspace and land border crossings. The voting was called in earlier as last year tens of thousands revolted against the sitting government’s mismanagement of the pandemic, increasing unemployment and corruption, demanding the change. The protesting Iraqis were met with coercion by the security forces, who fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse the gathering.

Even when the authorities gave in and called the early elections, the mounting death toll, the crackdown, and the targeted assassinations compelled many protesters to later call for a boycott of the polls. But the polling still went ahead. The results will be announced within the next 48 hours, AP reported, citing the independent body that oversees Iraq's election. In the parliamentary elections, a total of 3,449 candidates are vying for 329 seats, with several independent candidates backed by the armed militias seeking to garner a majority against established political parties, although their victory is highly unlikely.

"I don't want these same faces and same parties to return," Amir Fadel, a 22-year-old car dealer, told Associated Press after casting his ballot in Baghdad's Karradah district. Separately, a 22-year-old cinematic makeup artist told the agency that she boycotted the polls as she did not feel that it was a safe environment “with uncontrolled weapons everywhere," referring to the presence of Iran-backed Shiite militias. “In my opinion, it isn’t easy to hold free and fair elections under the current circumstances,” she told AP.

[Security forces gather to vote during the early voting for security forces ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election in Basra, Iraq. Credit: AP]

[Campaign posters for parliamentary elections are displayed near destroyed buildings from fighting between Iraqi forces and the Islamic State group in Mosul, Iraq. Credit: AP]

250,000 soldiers, police, and anti-terrorism forces deployed

During the polling, the Iraqi government deployed more than 250,000 soldiers, police, and anti-terrorism forces outside polling stations to squash any act of violence. The booth was secured with barbed wire. Voters were thoroughly inspected and searched by the authorities. Iraq utilized biometric cards for voters in order to ensure the integrity of the election. Polls closed at about 1500 GMT (1800 local time) and took an estimated 11 hours. At least 3,449 candidates are challenging for 329 seats. The selection of Prime Minister for Iraq might drag on to several months even when the results will be declared in the next 24 hours.

[Security forces search people outside a polling station during parliamentary elections in Basra, Iraq. Credit: AP]

Shiite Muslims dominate voting landscape

In Iraq's elections, the majority of Shiite Muslims dominates the voting landscape with a tight race between Iraq's influential Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, and the Fatah Alliance, led by paramilitary leader Hadi al-Ameri that won last time. Affiliated with the Popular Mobilization Forces, Iraq's Fatah Alliance mostly consists of the pro-Iran Shiite militias that rose to prominence during the war against the Sunni extremist Islamic State group. The party comprises hard-line Iran-backed factions, such as the Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia. A black-turbaned nationalist leader, an Iraqi cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr also said to have Iran backing cast his ballot in the Shiite holy city of Najaf. The latter, although, rejects the Iranian influence.

Iraq's President Barham Salih and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi appealed to the Iraqis to vote in large turnouts. “Get out and vote, and change your future,” said al-Kadhimi, repeating the phrase, “get out” at least three times pushing the citizens to cast their ballot as he voted at a school in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone where scores of foreign embassies and international government offices are situated. This was the sixth vote held in Iraq since the downfall of the Saddam Hussain regime following the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. The winner of Sunday’s vote gets to choose the country’s next prime minister. As the polls closed in, Baghdad's municipality organized the fireworks at the landmark Tahrir Square, the site of the major uprising in 2019.