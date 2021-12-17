Iraq: Flash Floods Leave 8 Dead & Several Others Injured In Erbil

Flash floods caused by torrential rains left at least eight people dead and several others injured in Iraq's Erbil, the most populated city in the Kurdish region. On Friday, Provincial Governor Omid Khoshnaw claimed that the deceased include women and children who were killed after the heavy overnight rains swept through several residential areas. "Seven people died as a result of flooding, while another lost his life in a lightning strike," he stated, as reported by Al Jazeera citing Rudaw - a local news outlet. Khoshnaw further stated that floods also resulted in significant material losses.

According to civil defence spokesperson Sarkawt Karach, many people have been forced to flee their homes and the search operation is still underway to find the missing people. He also warned that the death toll could climb further in the region. Torrents of muddy water rushed down highways in Erbil, with a number of vehicles getting washed away in floods. Khoshnaw urged citizens to stay at home unless absolutely necessary, warning that more rain was expected, raising worries of additional flooding.

Iraq battered by series of severe weather events

It should be mentioned here that Iraq has been battered by a series of severe weather events. In recent years, it has endured scorching heat and frequent droughts. In addition, it has also experienced devastating floods, which worsens when torrential rain falls on the sun-baked land. Because of the hard terrain, compounded by the lack of flora, the earth does not absorb water as rapidly as it should, resulting in flash floods when storms strike. Scientists believe that climate change intensifies extreme weather, such as droughts and the possibility for greater intensity of rainstorms. During the colder months, Erbil province often faced severe floods. In late October, the first severe rains of the year caused damage to over 600 homes and blocked main roads in the region, reported Rudaw.

Image: Twitter/@The5HbK