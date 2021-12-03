Iraq: ISIS Attack On Kurdish Village Kills 12 Including Civilians And Peshmerga Soldiers

An attack by Islamic State terrorists on a village in northern Iraq killed at least 12 persons, including a number of Kurdish soldiers, according to Kurdish media. The attack occurred late Thursday in a village in the Makhmour district, resulting in a clash with Kurdish peshmerga forces. Nine Peshmerga and three civilians were killed, according to Rudaw, a private channel.

Makhmour is located in northern Iraq, across a swath of disputed territory where IS terrorists have used security gaps to conduct operations. The Islamic State terrorists have made no claim yet for Thursday night's attack. Although IS was destroyed on the battlefield in 2017, attacks on Iraqi security personnel, especially Kurdish peshmerga members, continue to be regular. Militants are still active in several regions, particularly throughout a swath of land in the north disputed by federal Iraq and the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government.

Kurdish PM calls IS a "real threat"

In a statement issued Friday, the prime minister of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region, Masrour Barzani, expressed sympathy to the families of the deceased. He claimed that IS has become a "real threat" in areas disputed by the Kurdish region and the federal authority in Baghdad. To impede IS expansion and organisation, strong and forceful collaboration between the Peshmerga, the Iraqi army, and the (US-led) international coalition as quickly as feasible is required, he added.

Between 2014 and 2017, the Islamic State held about one-third of Iraq, encompassing the rural Makhmour region as well as major towns such as Mosul. According to Western military officials, there are still at least 10,000 Islamic State fighters in Iraq and Syria. The coalition led by the United States to destroy ISIS has proclaimed the end of its combat operation and stated that troops will leave Iraq by the end of December. Advisers will remain in Iraq to continue training Iraqi forces.

UN says IS committed war crimes at Mosul prison

According to the head of a United Nations team examining atrocities in Iraq, Islamic State extremists committed crimes against humanity and war crimes at a Mosul jail in June 2014, where at least 1,000 mostly Shiite Muslim captives were ruthlessly slaughtered. On Thursday, Christian Ritscher told the United Nations Security Council that evidence collected from mass graves containing the remains of victims of executions carried out at Badush Central Prison and from survivors shows detailed preparations for the attack by senior Islamic State members, followed by an assault on June 10, that year, according to AP.

